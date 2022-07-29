A 42-year-old man was shot and killed near his home in Malick yesterday.
Police said shortly after 11 a.m., Richard “Papa” Harewood, of Tenth Street, Upper Sixth Avenue, had walked out of his home when he was ambushed by a gunman.
Harewood ran a short distance through a track but was pursued by the gunman, who opened fire on him and shot him about five times, police said.
Harewood’s neighbours who heard the gunshots found him lying in the track.
Barely clinging to life, Harewood was taken to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The 2022 murder toll stood at 313 up to last night, while the figure on this date last year was 213.