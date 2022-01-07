A 42-year-old man was held yesterday with seven stamped but otherwise unmarked vaccination cards.
The suspect, who is from Belmont, was at the Sangre Grande Civic Centre vaccination site.
He is an emergency medical technician, police said.
Around midday yesterday, security guards observed the man in an unauthorised area.
He was seen stamping vaccination cards—a job he did not have the authorisation to do, police said.
As a result, he was intercepted and police were notified.
A team of officers led by Sgt Harper and Cpl Dickson responded.
The suspect was searched and found to be in possession of seven cards, which were stamped.
As a result, the man was arrested, pending further investigation.
Investigators said they believe he took the cards to sell them to people who do not want to be vaccinated.
WPC Stephen-Sammy is continuing enquiries.