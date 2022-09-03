crime scene

Emergency personnel who responded to a report of a person facing a heart attack instead found a man lying in pool of blood.

He has since been identified as Sherlock Johnson Charles also known as Roger Charles and Bandit, 42, of Fonrose Street, San Fernando.

Constables Moses, Sheppard and Ramdath who were on mobile patrol on Saturday, responded around 5.10 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Carib Street, San Fernando. They met emergency medical technicians who arrived via ambulance five minutes earlier. They told the police officers that they responded to a report of a person suffering a heart attack, however, when they arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood. He was found lying in the roadway to the entrance of a swimming pool facility and appeared to have gunshot wounds.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 continue investigations.

Teachers to 'rest and reflect' Monday

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Asso­ciation (TTUTA) Antonia De ­Freitas has confirmed teachers will be resting and reflecting on Monday when term one of the new academic school year ­begins.

She said TTUTA members are rejecting the Government’s wage increase offer of four per cent to public officers, and the union yesterday delivered a letter to the office of the Chief Personnel Officer stating such.

MURDER AT THE BRIX

AN Instagram post advertising their whereabouts led to the shooting of a local dancehall artiste and the death of his girlfriend in the car park of a Cascade hotel yesterday.

Police said around 2.15 p.m. artiste Kalonji Arthur and Bridget James, 25, who worked at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, had just gotten into his Toyota Altis and were about to leave the BRIX Hotel, Autograph Collection, located off Coblentz Avenue, Cascade.

Institutions hit with lawsuits in abuse case

While charges have been laid against the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse against boys at the St Dominic’s Children’s home, attorneys have also initiated civil action against several institutions, including the home itself.

Attorney Christlyn Moore is representing about half-a-dozen alleged victims of sexual abuse and has initiated legal action.

