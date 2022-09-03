Emergency personnel who responded to a report of a person facing a heart attack instead found a man lying in pool of blood.
He has since been identified as Sherlock Johnson Charles also known as Roger Charles and Bandit, 42, of Fonrose Street, San Fernando.
Constables Moses, Sheppard and Ramdath who were on mobile patrol on Saturday, responded around 5.10 a.m. to a report of a shooting at Carib Street, San Fernando. They met emergency medical technicians who arrived via ambulance five minutes earlier. They told the police officers that they responded to a report of a person suffering a heart attack, however, when they arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood. He was found lying in the roadway to the entrance of a swimming pool facility and appeared to have gunshot wounds.
Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 continue investigations.