A LONE gunman shot a father dropping off his child at Cumaca R.C Primary School in Valencia this morning.
Investigators informed the Express that Carlon Patrick, 30, of Guaico Village, Sangrie Grande, went to the school around 8:05 a.m. to drop his son off at the Flamboyant Crescent Valencia school.
Patrick later told police that he saw a man he recognized approaching him and pointing what seemed to be a gun in his direction.
The victim, according to the police, ran onto the compound pursued by the gunman who fired a shot that struck Patrick in the right arm.
The gunman then ran out of the compound and escaped through a nearby cemetery.
Sgt Glodon and a party of officers of the Valencia Police Station later visited the scene and are continuing investigations.
In April this year two gunmen ran onto the compound of the Belmont Secondary School and threatened to shoot a safety officer before escaping.
There were also two separate shooting incidents last month near Providence Girls High School and another report of a man being shot near the Belmont Secondary School as well.