The parent of a pupil attending Mason Hall Secondary School in Tobago has tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the school.
The doors of the school remained shut yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Tobago officer Bradon Roberts confirmed.
Roberts said the contact tracing process has started.
School officials remained home yesterday.
“Out of precaution, they are doing contact tracing. The child was tested, but (medical officials) have to find out who the child would have been in contact with,” Roberts said.
The TTUTA Tobago officer appealed to the public to adhere to public health protocols to mitigate the challenges that will come about with face-to-face classes.
“I want to reiterate the call made earlier, and it is a similar call made by the minister (of Health), that all parties need to act as responsibly as possible. We continue to monitor the situation,” Roberts said.