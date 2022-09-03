As the nation’s pupils prepare to return to physical school come Monday, the cries of parents complaining over the cost of books and school supplies appeared to be louder than years gone by.
Yesterday, the Express visited book stores in the East-West Corridor and the grievances of parents and guardians shopping were all the same - the prices of books and school uniforms had gone up exponentially.
As a result, no parent who spoke to the Express said they were able to purchase every item listed on the booklist because they simply could not afford them all.
Shopping at Ishmael M Khan and Sons Ltd in Port of Spain, mother of four Nakeisha Sargent said: “My big daughter is going in Form Two, my other daughter is repeating Standard Five, my son is going in Standard Three and my last daughter is going in Standard Two. I have a big bill and the prices of books are ridiculous. I have to try to sell their old books, to try to buy new books for my kids.”
Another mother at Charrans Bookstore in Trincity said: “School books have gone up by a lot. I don’t remember paying this much before the pandemic. One book is $300...everything has gone up. I only got a few. She will have to get the others after school opens. It’s not that I waited last minute to buy, I’m trying to buy these now because it’s all I can afford.”
Many other parents shared similar sentiments and some even complained they didn’t understand why the Ministry of Education has a curriculum with books that are so expensive and teachers are not using them during the term.
Another mother who did not want to be named said: “They are not using the books in school. I even spoke to a teacher who told me they not using the book so why are we wasting money to buy them?”
And Sargent added: “The thing is, when you buy all these books, they not using half of them. I still have my daughter’s brand new books from form one. They only used the mathematics, so this time, I will just buy the grammar and the mathematics and as fast as they use the books, then I will buy it. It is very, very hard and it is expensive. The average price of a book list is thousands of dollars.”
Second-hand books
Parents said they have resorted to purchasing second-hand school books for their children this term because they were unable to afford new books.
And this was evident as the Express observed crowds of people flocking to second-hand book sellers who plied their trade outside many bookstores in Port of Spain, San Juan and Arima.
Carson Welch, a father shopping for both primary and secondary school books at another bookstore in downtown Port of Spain, said: “We’re purchasing second-hand (books) this year because the prices (of new books) have gotten ridiculous. We’re only purchasing stationery in here.”
Though many second-hand vendors were happy for the increase in sales, many parents said they also had issues selling their books back to these booksellers or to other parents since the Ministry of Education had listed newer editions of books on the booklists this year.
Some parents also complained that the newer editions did not contain much changes to previous editions.
“When you compare the two (editions), it’s just one page different. And sometimes the newer edition is more money,” said another father.
Other parents said what was very problematic for them this year was that the newer editions of books were also harder to get since only a limited number of bookstores had new editions available for sale.
Some parents said they were unable to “pass down” their books from their older to younger children because the booklists requested the new editions.
Putting these claims to test, the Express attained two form one booklists, three standard four booklists, and one sixth form booklist from parents and got them priced at several bookstores.
A form one booklist was calculated at $3,237.28, not including stationery supplies, while a Standard Four booklist totalled $983 without stationery supplies.
Some parents also said the average cost of a school shirt was $75 to $100 and the average cost of a school pants was $150.
Though parents said the uniforms had not increased as much as books had, it was a financial burden for many because “everything gone up” and there were also other supplies to be bought that were only available for sale at the school.
These included physical education uniforms and lab books.
Other street vendors selling items such as socks, vests and tights also received a lot of sales in Port of Spain yesterday.