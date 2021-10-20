PARENTS of pupils at Barrackpore West Secondary School showed up outside the school’s compound yesterday to voice concerns after online classes for Forms Four, Five and Six pupils were discontinued.
The school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) vice-president Nadia Aligour said correspondence informed about the discontinuance.
“We don’t know what are the reasons, but there was a memo from the principal from the school and we are concerned that our kids at home are not getting the education they deserve,” said Aligour.
She added that School-Based Assessments (SBAs) are due to start.
“If you’re not doing your labs, you automatically fail the exam... Our kids now at home who are not vaccinated or who are home and vaccinated but who are not getting the online school, they are at a disadvantage. This is our concern.”
An October 12 letter to parents and guardians from the acting principal stated that the school continues to transition to face-to-face classes for all vaccinated pupils from Forms Four, Five and Six.
The school stated: “While we have allowed a limited return to upper school students so far, we are pleased to inform you that all classes for these form levels will be taught face-to-face from Monday, October 18, 2021. Unavoidable adjustments to time-tables will be sent to you during the course of this week.”
Aligour said at a parent-teacher meeting last Friday, they were told live-streaming would also be done, but yesterday she said some pupils have not been receiving the work.
However, former teacher at the school, community activist and member of the Responsible Parents Group of Trinidad and Tobago, Edward Moodie, said live-streaming will not work for SBAs.
“Streaming is like your child looking at a movie. You cannot do an SBA by streaming,” said Moodie, father of a Form Five science pupil.
Aligour told reporters about 80 pupils were present physically at the school on Monday, and just over 40 showed up last week.
She believes online teaching had been working.
The parents called for the Ministry of Education to intervene.
“We are pleading with the ministry to sort out those issues for us concerning our kids’ education because (Forms) Four, Five and Six are crucial in their education at this point in time, and we would like that the Ministry of Education assist us and clear up these concerns for us, please,” they said.
The Express was told officials from the Ministry of Education were informed yesterday and reached out to the principal, who has been advised to rescind the notice.
It was earlier this month that physical classes resumed for fully vaccinated pupils in Forms Four, Five and Six.
The ministry had said online classes will continue.