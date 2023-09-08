Parents and pupils gathered at the Marabella Boys’ and Girls’ Anglican schools yesterday morning in protest of the schools’ prolonged closure. Parents said they were desperate for answers from the Ministry of Education.
At least 20 congregated at the schools’ former entrance on Bay Road in Marabella from as early as 8 a.m. to highlight the plight of those enrolled who they said had been left in the dark about the schools’ status for the past nine years.
Closed in 2014 and demolished because of infrastructural issues, parents said the schools’ pupils have since been temporarily housed at the St Paul’s Anglican Primary School in San Fernando.
Over 100 pupils were promised that a new school would have been completed in 2019, with boys and girls in the new Holy Cross Anglican School.
But to date, the temporary arrangements continue while questions about the new school remain unanswered, parents said.
“We want to find out why the inordinate delay in the opening of the new school. In 2019 we were promised that the school would be open. That was four years ago, the years have come and gone, and the children have been here and there. We have no idea why the school is not being opened. We are being told it is ready for opening but the opening seems to be a distant thing,” Trevor Morris, chairman of the Schools’ Past Pupil Association told the Express yesterday.
A member of the schools’ Parent Teacher Association (PTA) added, “We would like the school to be open. Every year is the next year, and it is not opening. So, we would like to find out when exactly the school would be opened. The school was closed about nine years ago. The promise was made in 2019 where we heard a voice message promising the school would be completed because they had gotten money to pay the contractor to complete the school. But we are in 2023 and it still isn’t complete.”
Parents said transportation from the former compound to the San Fernando School had previously been provided by the Ministry but was halted this term due to a lack of payment to drivers.
As a result, some parents have found it difficult to transport their children to classes and were unsure of what to do.
In addition to this, the schools’ temporary housing was a confined space that created noise issues among its classrooms, they said.
Both pupils and teachers, they said, had found it difficult to navigate the learning environment.
“School opened on September 4, and we are now being told that the children who used to depend on transportation no longer have it. There has been no feedback from the Ministry and the staff knows as much as they are being told which is nothing much,” said the PTA member who asked not to be named.
The Express contacted Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday for a response.
She said that the school was not complete.
She said that electrical works at the school had not been handed over and that the Ministry had been engaged in discussions with the National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS), which is managing the project, as well as the Anglican Board, on the issue.
“The MoE cannot responsibly allow students to occupy a structure that does not have the required clearance from the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC),” she said.
Additionally, she said, the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) had reportedly found difficulty in sourcing drivers to service the transportation route that would take pupils to and from the temporary housing.
However, she said once these drivers are sourced, transportation would be made available.