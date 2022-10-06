At 7am today, Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced that schools in Trinidad would be closed due to the inclement weather being experienced in parts of the island.
However, many parents had already dropped off their children at primary and secondary schools.
In San Fernando, pupils stood at the front gates at their schools eagerly awaiting their parents’ return.
The Express spoke with several children who were confused and afraid that their parents may not have gotten word of the closure.
The National Schools Dietary Services Ltd (NSDSL), schools feeding programme, had also delivered breakfast to schools.
The Express was told that school officials contacted parents and asked them to return for their children.
Parents expressed outrage on social media, saying many children leave their homes as early as 6am to get to school.
Classes were also suspended at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT) and University of the West Indies campuses.
The ministry stated that the decision to close schools was taken after the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TT Met Service) issued an updated Riverine Flood Alert-Orange Level at 6.55am.
According to the TT Met Service, “continuous rainfall overnight has pushed major water courses to critical thresholds and some may be close to overspilling or already doing so.”
This follows flooding in many areas yesterday which affected several schools. The ministry stated that principals will apprise parents when children can return to flood-affected schools once all clean-up operations are completed.
The ministry stated that unless a further advisory from the Ministry of Education is issued, schools will re-open tomorrow, Friday, October 7th, 2022, except where clean-up operations continue.