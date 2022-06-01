Dr Joanne Paul, Senior Paediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist at the North Central Regional Health Authority, said that it is important for parents to have their children vaccinated, especially among the five to 11 age group, even if they are not among the vulnerable groups with regards to contracting the Covid-19 virus.
Speaking at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 media conference, Paul said one of the question parents have been asking is if the Omicron variant has been milder, why should their child who’s not vulnerable, have their vaccination.
She noted that the vaccination of children serves a combination of factors among which are the reduced chance of Covid infection, reduced transmission of the virus, reduced chance of MIS-C (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children) and Long Covid, and a significantly reduced chance of reinfection.
“But in addition to this, we have it where it’s reduced spread to not just the vulnerable adults in the home but the elderly and also the vulnerable children. So, in every class in every school we have it where some children there who are vulnerable, who do have chronic illnesses, so it reduces spread to them. So by doing this we also protect that other age group.
“Once we’ve had schools open we know we’ve been having lots of parents who have been having infection from when their child comes home from school. There has been the pick up where there has been some spread in the homes, and with this Covid vaccine, we can reduce that spread in your own home.
“The other thing is that we have reduced spread in schools. So I’m looking at reduced down time where you have to have children go home when quarantined, which would have reduced transmission and reduced spread. Then we can have more schooling, less down time and significantly, aside from school, sporting activities.”
She said while adults have had more of a physical effect from contracting Covid, they have found that the adolescents and children have been having more of a mental health effect with Covid. “And they need their schools, and they need their activities so with this, we’re having reduced down time in schools and more schooling for your children,” Paul said.
She said the other thing to consider is the July/August vacation period which will be happening soon.
“If you want to have your child travelling and going and do things, you want to have extra protection for your child before they go anywhere during that July/August sojourn. It’s like an extra barrier, you have it where you protect your child further from anything that’s going to happen.”
Non-communicable diseases
Paul said in relation to non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the Trinidad and Tobago population has one of the highest in the Americas with regards to adult obesity and diabetes.
“We know also for our children, we know also that diabetes and obesity, sometimes called diabesity, is the main comorbidity that actually affects your chance of having severe Covid or dying from Covid. With regards to our children, we want to protect them because if we’re saying we’ve had a high level of obesity with our children, we want to make sure that’s the at-risk population, and we want to protect them extra.”
She noted that at the recent launch of the TT Moves Project, UWI professor Paul Teelucksingh revealed that 70 per cent of the country’s adult population are obese.
“We have 60 per cent with high blood pressure, 25 per cent who are diabetic and 50 per cent of our children are obese.”
Stating that a lot of countries worldwide have moved past vaccinating the vulnerable groups among children ages five to 11 years, to administering the vaccines to all their children, Paul said: “So it’s not just about vaccination, it’s looking at your population, and with 50 per cent of our children having an issue in terms of obesity, I would say that we have to make sure that all our children are protected because we are an at-risk population.”
Noting that the vaccination of children is the choice of the parents, Paul advised parents to speak to their paediatrician, nurse, doctor or paramedic if they are in need of further information.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there were 172 new cases of Covid-19 among the school population.
He said for the cases were recorded at 105 schools for the period May 23-29, after testing were done at 124 schools.