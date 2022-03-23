Attorneys representing Christopher Boodram, the sole survivor of the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited diving tragedy has written to the State Enterprise requesting medical and financial assistance for him.
Former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan leads Boodram’s legal team and also represent Vanessa Kussie, the common law wife of deceased diver, Rishi Nagessar.
In a letter dated March 22, 2022 to Paria's Chief Executive Officer, attorney Che Dindial requested that Paria also provide support for Boodram to hire an independent international expert to obtain professional advice and expert evidence.
"Mr. Boodram is in dire need of medical attention that he cannot afford. Naturally, he prefers to remain with his present doctors and does not wish for Paria to handpick his doctors for him. In this vein, we reject any suggestion/proposal by Paria that it will only assist if he allows the company to dictate which doctor he should seek medical attention from.
In the circumstances, we wish to inquire whether Paria would be prepared to pay for Mr. Boodram’s medical expenses. Given the company’s public announcement that it is willing to pay for such services we expect a favourable response as it would be highly unreasonable for Paria to say that it is only willing to pay for his medical expenses if it can select his doctors for him," stated the letter.
"Apart from medical expenses, our clients wish to retain the services of an independent international expert to obtain professional advice and expert evidence. This is a significant expenditure which our clients can ill-afford. We therefore further wish to inquire whether Paria will be prepared to pay for the cost of hiring an independent expert selected by our client so that they can have an independent expert report prepared to enable them to meaningfully contribute to the various investigations and seek their own interest. We are certain that you would agree that it would add insult to deadly injury if no provision is made for our clients to be able to have the benefit of independent expert advice in this matter," the letter added.
The letter noted that Boodram is the lone survivor of the horrific incident whereby five underwater deep-sea divers found themselves inside a 30-inch pipeline at berth 6 of Paria and four of them died.
Poor treatment
The letter noted that Vanessa Kussie, the common law wife of deceased diver, Rishi Nagessar and family members of the divers were forced to camp out at a bus shed outside Paria’s compound while they anxiously awaited the news about the fate of their loved ones.
Dindial further there was was extremely limited communication via a Whatsapp group which could be reasonably described as "insensitive and inconsiderate".
"The fact that Paria confined the families to a bus shed outside the compound shows that it was content to ignore their grief and relegate them to the periphery without any concern for their pain and suffering," he stated adding that the families had to resort to social media to vent their frustration.
"Paria’s press releases were aloof and underscored the detachment from the families. Whilst Paria’s Board of Directors and Executive Management pontificated like armchair critics, comfortably ensconced in their air-conditioned board rooms with refreshments, food and drink, the families were marginalised and left in the sweltering heat, without so much as a chubby or bottle of water far less toilet facilities," the letter stated.
Dindial noted that despite mounting public criticism and unanimous condemnation of Paria’s callous treatment of the bereaved families, Paria has "amazingly continued to operate in the same high handed manner,".
He stated that no support has been provided to the families that are reeling in shock and literally living the worst possible nightmare.
"There has been no regard for the fact that families have lost their sole breadwinner, and poor defenseless mothers are left to care for their children without knowing where their next meal is coming from," he stated.
"No form of financial assistance has been offered to our clients by anyone to date. Mr. Boodram had contracted the corona virus and was unable to work for the most part of December 2021 and January 2022. Ms Kussie has three children to take care of and her husband Mr. Rishi Nagessar was the sole breadwinner of the family," stated the letter.