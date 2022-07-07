Jerome Lynch Q.C., has taken the oath of Office as a Commissioner and Chairman to the Commission of Enquiry to examine and enquire into all of the circumstances that led to the tragic incidents which occurred on Friday February 25, 2022.
The incident at facilities owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited, located at No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6, led to the deaths of four employees of LMCS Limited.
The oath was taken before President Paula-Mae Weekes on Wednesday.
Lynch is a Senior Litigator at Trott and Duncan in Bermuda and a Queen’s Counsel at Cloisters Chambers in London. His practice includes defending in all serious crime, including murder and manslaughter, fraud, corruption, Company breaches, insider trading, money laundering and other white-collar crime. He has been registered as a senior trainer by Lincoln’s Inn and regularly lectures around the globe on advocacy and ethics.
Lynch is the holder of a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Lancashire. He was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1983, and was appointed as a Queen’s Counsel in 2000. In addition, Lynch has been admitted to practice in Bermuda, Turks & Caicos, the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands. He became a bencher of Lincoln’s Inn in 2008 and an Honorary Fellow of the University of Lancashire, his alma mater, in 2011.