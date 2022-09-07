The Commission of Enquiry into the Paria diving incident has started with the Commission’s chairman lamenting the lack of resources and begging for the basics to be provided for the Commission to do its work.
Commission chairman Jerome Lynch said he would be surprised if Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has a chair to sit on as Energy Minister Stuart Young was forced to take chairs from the Office of the Prime Minister to give to the Commission.
Lynch noted that on July 7 when he was sworn in he assured that they would do all they can to expedite the matter.
He said there are now delays as the Commission found itself without basic tools to function and he hopes that measures would be put into place where the Commission can have items such as pens, paper and support staff.
He said apart from a “stalwart” secretary Sarah Sinanan, the Commission had no administrative support.
He said a manager- Russel Sieunarine, together with IT and technical support was only provided on September 5 (Monday).
Lynch said the Southern Academy of Performing Arts (SAPA) was determined to be the place where the Commission would have its offices and that was only completed on August 26 and “but for the considerable efforts of Mr Noel Garcia and his staff at UdeCOTT we would still have an empty shell,”.
Lynch said it is not his responsibility or anyone else for the slow provision of the basics to carry out their work.
“And I know that the honourable Minister Stuart Young MP has been doing all he can to push this along, happily, as consequence I understand that he plundered the offices of the Prime Minister in order to provide us with some chairs, desks and the basic office furniture over the last weekend,” he said.
He noted that Young and the Prime Minister are abroad.
“I do not know if the honourable Keith Rowley is now sitting on the floor as a result of having his offices plundered but the fact is we got somewhere to sit,” he said.
“I await with some considerable concern for pens to write with, paper to write on, printers to print on, scanners to scan with, the internet to connect to, the upshot is that we are falling behind and I wish to emphasise that it is not responsibility of any of those who are sitting here on this side, that we have had this slip in timing,” he said.
“I want to assure everyone that we would do everything we can to make up that time,” he added.
Lynch also disclosed that the Commission received over 4500 pages of evidence – statements from witnesses, documents, videos and photographs.
“We have no one to process it, there is a limit to what one lady (secretary) can do,” he said.