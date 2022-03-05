LMCS, the company that employed the divers who died in the tragic accident at Paria Fuel Trading Co, has been removed from all work at the pipelines at Paria.
So said Energy Minister Stuart Young in response to a question in Parliament yesterday from Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee on what urgent steps had been taken by Paria to prevent any recurrence of the tragedy of Friday, February 25.
Young said all major projects and non-routine operations have been suspended and operations at Paria were limited to routine maintenance and operations. He said before restarting any projects and non-routine work an “independent external review will be done and all risk assessments, method statements and haphazard analysis prior to authorisation of work permits internally at Paria, including when dealing with subcontractors. He said a meeting with all contract employees will be held and safety orientations will be redone for all employees and contractors.
Young said he did not have the information at hand to respond to a supplemental question from Lee asking him to confirm that the Health and Safety Division of Paria had been subcontracted out to a private company.
Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh said why, given that Paria had suspended LMCS from further work, a similar decision had not been taken with respect to current officeholders in the management structure at Paria.
Young said: “For the record it is not the Minister of Energy or anyone at the Ministry of Energy who have taken these decisions with respect to Paria’s operations and how they are treating with their subcontractors. Secondly, I am not aware of what decisions may be under consideration by the board or management at Paria. At this time what I am aware of is that nothing has been sent to me with respect to the removal of any officers, and not that needs to be sent to the Ministry of Energy.”
Young placed on the Hansard the Government’s deep sense of sadness and condolences to the family and friends of the four divers who died. He said additionally the Government wished a well and speedy recovery to the lone diver, Christopher Boodram, who survived the ordeal.