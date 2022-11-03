THE commission of enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy may be able to view the sunken hyperbaric chamber, which was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25, when the commission conducts a site visit later this month.
The viewing may be done using a remotely-operated vehicle, according to the secretary to the commission, Sarah Sinanan.
During a procedural hearing on September 7, commission chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, said the commission wanted to view the chamber to get an idea of what it looked like before beginning to hear evidence in the matter. But he said the commission was unsure where the chamber was located.
Senior counsel Gilbert Peterson, who is representing Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum in the enquiry, had revealed the chamber had somehow fallen to the sea bed, and was lying at a depth of approximately 60 feet.
Sinanan yesterday told the Express viewing the chamber using a remotely-operated vehicle is being explored as a possibility.
The commission may also be able to view a similar chamber, she said.
‘Significant’ site visit requests
Sinanan said the commission has already received a significant number of requests from people who have been granted standing by the commission to attend the site visit, scheduled for November 22.
“We have a considerable number of applications before us in terms of persons asking to attend the site visits. Requests came in from persons who have been granted standing, and we also got quite a number of requests from the media,” she stated.
Regarding the provision of resources for the commission to do its work, Sinanan said things have been proceeding “slowly but surely”.
During the procedural hearing in September, Lynch lamented that the commission had not been provided with the necessary materials to conduct its work, resulting in numerous delays.
He said the commission had been without basic materials like pens, paper, printers, staff and an Internet connection, and that chairs had to be plundered from the office of the prime minister to be able to have the first procedural hearing.
Moving forward with the work
“I was provided with staff as at September 1, and while we do not have everything we would like as yet, resources have been coming in slowly but surely, and we have been making the most/best with what we have,” Sinanan said yesterday.
“We have been moving forward with the work of the commission as best as possible, as is evident from the various bundles on our website, in particular, the witness statements and correspondence bundles.”
Sinanan added that further resources are expected to be supplied by the end of this week.
The CoE is scheduled to hold its evidential hearings from November 21 to 24, December 5 to 8 and December 12 to 15.
Hearings will also be held from January 9 to 13, 2023, if the process is not completed within the first three scheduled dates.
All hearings will be live-streamed via the commission’s website at www.coe2022.com and a transcript of each hearing will be made available on the website.
On February 25, LMCS divers Fazal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr lost their lives after they were sucked into a pipeline at Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility. A fifth diver, Christopher Boodram, survived.