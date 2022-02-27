Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd issued a statement this afternoon, to say that it was partnering with LMCS Limited, the company that employed the four missing divers, in an effort to find them.
The company’s chairman Newman George stated: ““In collaboration with the state emergency response services including the Coast Guard and Trinidad & Tobago Fire Services as well as the Paria Incident Management Team (IMT) and various subject matter experts, we are in the final stages of formulating the next attempt.”
Paria did not say when the attempt would be made. Today will be three days since the men were sucked into the pipe.
Paria has been criticised by the Oilfield Workers Trace Union and social activist for its handling of the rescue and recovery effort, and of its treatment of the families of the men.
One of the missing men, Kazim Ali Jr, is the son of LMCS managing director Kazim Ali, who is quoted in the Paria new release as stating: ““We have been working closely with Paria … from the beginning of the incident to reach our divers. The Paria team has been fully supportive throughout this process and continue to provide all their resources to support our efforts, including people, capability and equipment.”
According to the release, “joint efforts continue to locate four of five divers employed by LMCS Limited who were involved in an incident on Friday night while working on a 30-inch pipeline located at no. 36 Sealine riser on Berth no. 6 at the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited (Paria). The 400m pipeline is on the seabed in 60 feet of water off Pointe-a-Pierre. “
Paria said that at around 2:30pm on Friday, the LMCS divers while in LMCS’ hyperbaric chamber (or diving bell) were conducting underwater maintenance on the pipeline when the onshore monitoring team, was alerted to an issue.
The company said that Christopher Boodram, the crew member who managed to make his way back up the pipeline and was pulled out, the divers “fell into the pipeline” from LMCS’ hyperbaric chamber.
The families of the men involved are disputing the company claim that the divers 'fell into' the pipeline.
"I would like to believe that the divers aren't sheep which would follow each other blindly" said the brother of one victim.
Immediately upon learning of the incident, Paria said it initiated its Incident Management Team (IMT) and contacted the Coast Guard, other authorities, and expert divers to begin rescue efforts. The remaining four divers have been identified as: Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr.
“Given the confined space and the uncertainty of the conditions in the pipeline, the joint team comprising LMCS, Paria and other partners are exploring all possible solutions to locate the remaining four divers. Throughout this process all options have been explored with the requisite experts and authorities and Paria remains committed to supporting the efforts. ” Paria said.