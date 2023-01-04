It was about 24 hours after the LMCS divers were sucked into the 30-inch undersea pipeline last February, a decision was made to move from rescue to recovery operations, says Paria’s terminal and trading general manager, Mushtaq Mohammed.
And his first action, he said, was to contact LMCS managing director Kazim Ali Snr to make arrangements to inform the relatives of the four men – Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzul Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.
Mohammed, along with other Paria officials, visited the home of Kazim Ali Jnr to break the news.
Relatives of the other men, who were gathered in the company’s carpark since the incident happened, were informed through a WhatsApp call.
The Commission of Enquiry into the Paria incident resumed on Tuesday. Mohammed was the first witness to be called.
In a statement submitted to the Commission, Mohammed said based on all the information gathered the decision to transition to recovery was made at 5.15pm on the Saturday.
The next step, he said, was to inform the families.
The Paria team drove passed the scores of people gathered in the company’s carpark to the home of Ali’s wife in Marabella.
He said, “At approximately 1800 to 1830 hours, myself, Neal Parsonlal of Families in Action, Nerissa and security personnel together with Mr. Kazim Ali Snr went to his son's home. Kazim's daughter-in-law, father-in-law and a number of other family members were there. I informed them that the chances of survival were slim and that Paria was transitioning from rescue to recovery. They said Paria could have done better, that Paria should have allowed them to dive and that we had no authority to stop them from diving. Kazim was silent during the meeting. It was a difficult meeting.”
Mohammed said a relative was “crying and hitting his head on the wall in the room”.
“I had to tell Kazim to tell them that we supported LMCS in some of their rescue efforts (those which we considered to be safe based on advice), which I knew to be the case,” he said.
Mohammed said he did not meet with the families of the other divers gathered outside Paria’s compound as no LMCS representatives were willing to accompany him.
And the Paria team then returned to the company’s main building, without stopping to speak with the families of the other men.
Mohammed said he attempted to “see if I could get the families to come inside one by one/in an orderly fashion but they refused”.
At around 8pm on Saturday, Mohammed said, he led a Whatsapp call to the other families gathered at Paria and informed them of the decision to transition to the recovery stage and the reasons for the decision.
Mohammed said talks had now turned to finding a dive plan to recover the bodies.
Kazim Ali Snr, he said expressed a concern that the way that he thought that Paria intended to recover the bodies may cause them to become mangled and indicated that that was why he wanted to send a diver into the pipeline to bring them out.
Mohammed said he requested that LMCS provide a method statement, risk assessment and emergency response plan for the proposed procedure and the diving certification of the diver whom they proposed to deploy, so that Paria could have the experts review the documents and assess the procedure, its risks and mitigation measures before making a decision.
He said Paria was concerned that the bodies were recovered in a respectful and humane manner. He said the planning for the recovery included the use of water displacement method and devices to recover the bodies from the pipeline.
And on Monday, when the recovery plan was activated, Mohammed said to ensure no unauthorised information left the site, he requested that no one who was going on site to the berths would be permitted to have their phones with them during the recovery exercise unless authorized by the Incident Commander.
“I also directed that each such person would also have to sign a nondisclosure agreement. This was done to ensure that the families were respected during the recovery stage,” he said.
Three bodies were recovered on Monday.
A fourth body was recovered three days later.
Following the discovery of the bodies, Mohammed said, the families were offered “further support” by Paria in the form of the purchase of groceries and provision of Massy gift cards. Two families accepted this help, he said.
Mohammed said free counselling remained open to the families at the Centre for Human Development managed by Hanif Benjamin, Clinical Traumatologist. One family accepted counselling.