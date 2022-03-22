One of the four deceased deep sea divers was wearing a Go Pro camera which would contain evidence that they were alive while trapped in the pipeline.
This according to the team of attorneys led by former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan representing the sole survivor of the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited diving tragedy, Christopher Boodram.
The attorneys are also representing Vanessa Kussie, the common law wife of deceased diver, Rishi Nagessar.
In a letter to the Paria's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) attorney Che Dindial dated March 22, 2022, it was noted that video from a camera that was allegedly sent into the pipeline by Paria was "leaked" to selected media houses and social media journalists
He stated what should have been shared was the Go Pro camera footage which would have showed that the divers were alive.
"We are instructed that one of the divers had a Go Pro underwater camera inside the pipeline which recorded them alive in the air pocket, praying and comforting each other whilst they were waiting to be rescued," he stated.
"This Go Pro camera would have been recovered by Paria when the pipeline was flushed out and it is a pity that the footage from this camera was not leaked instead," stated Dindial.
He stated that the act of leaking Paria's footage was a "callous, wicked and malicious attempt" to justify its irrational decision to prevent the rescue divers from saving the remaining four divers, "whom we now know were very much alive in air pockets, beating the inside of the pipe, hoping to be rescued,".
Dindial stated that the video did not indicate what section of the pipeline the camera had covered.
"It was plainly an attempt to influence and spin the narrative away from Paria’s negligent decision to prevent the rescue mission by creating the false impression that it was virtually impossible for anyone who was sucked into the pipeline to survive," he stated.
He added that this video was leaked at a time when the Prime Minister had announced the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry and is evidence of how "desperate" Paria is and the lengths to which it would go to exculpate itself.
Dindial stated that this footage (if genuine), is material evidence that is plainly relevant to the investigation undertaken by OSHA and the Commission of Inquiry.
Dindial also took issue with Paria's non provision of information to the families of the divers and requested that that the State Enterprise disclose any and all information pertinent to this tragedy to the legal representatives of the victim’s families.
Dindial further cited Paria's "unhelpful attitude" and requested information to be provided under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) including the
date and time upon which the camera which provided the footage that was sent down into the pipeline and has since circulated on social media.
He further asked for the schematics and/or logistics as to the section of the pipeline that the camera travelled.
Dindial also asked for the Go Pro footage to be handed over.