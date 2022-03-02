Paria Fuel Trading Limited is saying that operations continued throughout the night to recover the fourth diver Rishi Nagassar who was conducting underwater maintenance at #36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre.
“Given the complexity of this operation and the many variables to be considered, including environmental challenges, Paria has dedicated significant resources to ensuring that we recover Mr. Nagassar’s body responsibly and respectfully.
Throughout the night consultation meetings were held with other technical experts to review alternative methods, while ensuring that the body is recovered. We have attempted on several occasions, using remotely operated cameras to try and locate the body, but have not been successful.”
The pipeline is 1,200 feet in length.
Paria said: “As we commence the next phase in the recovery process, we are mindful of the careful and respectful retrieval of the body in a manner that minimizes any impact to the environment. This incident has taken significant toll on the families and loved ones of LMCS employees who were involved, and we extend our deepest condolences to them at this extremely difficult time. We have committed to providing family members with counselling support during this time.”
Paria says that as a Company, “we are also very mindful of the undue pain and anguish that can be caused when speculation and misinformation persist in the public domain. We take this opportunity to urge the public and interest groups to be thoughtful of presenting or sharing misinformation to the various media platforms. We also give the assurance that we will continue to provide updates, first to the families, and to the public, on the progress of the recovery operation as new information comes to hand. “