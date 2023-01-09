Paria has been defeated in its attempt to stop the families of the deceased divers from testifying at the Commission of Enquiry into the tragedy.
Senior counsel Gilbert Peterson made the application to prevent the testimony, submitting that evidence by the loved ones of divers Kazim Ali Jnr, Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar had no relevance in the terms of reference in the commission of enquiry, and may be prejudicial against his client.
However, the was countered by submissions senior counsel Ramsh Lawrence Maharaj, Asif Hosein-Shah and by Parakash Ramadhar who said that families were appalled that the such a request was being made by Paria.
Commission Chairman Jerome Lynch KC took a break to consider the application by Paria.
He returned this afternoon and ruled that the Commission will hear the evidence of the mother of Kazim Ali Jnr, Catherin Ali, his wife, Jamie Manodath-Ali and the wife of Rishi Nagassar, Vanessa Kussie.
A member of the Kurban family will also be heard, he said.
Lynch said he believed the evidence of these family members was relevant to the Commission.
A decision will be taken, he said, on whether the evidence of Aliyah Henry, daughter of Yusuf Henry, and her mother, Tia Gopaul, will be heard.
The reasons for his decision, Lynch said, would be given at the start of tomorrow’s hearing.
Three family members are expected to testify in the commission of enquiry on Monday.
These included the wife and mother of Kazim Ali Jnr and wife of Rishi Nagassar.
In addressing chairman Lynch, Peterson said, “I think if I were able to persuade you to change your mind then it will save some inconvenience of travel. The ground of my objection is grounded really in relevance. I did consume part of my weekend perusing and scrubbing the terms of reference and the fault may be mine, but I was unable to discover the relevance of that testimony within the strictures of the terms of reference as set up by this commission.”
Peterson said he was uncertain whether the evidence given by family members would assist the commission of enquiry with respect to what caused the incident and the management of that incident.
“I am not unmindful of what the families may have experienced and I am sure there will be adequate forum for them to indicate their feelings and the impact of it on them but with respect to the strictures of the terms of reference of this commission, I find difficulty placing that evidence in the terms of reference,” he said.
Peterson added that the evidence may also be prejudicial against his client.
This application was challenged by attorney Ramadhar, representing the families of Kurban and Henry, as well as Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union representative, attorney Asif Hosein-Shah.
Lynch said the commission was mindful that families were left behind who “are obviously directly interested in this enquiry and what will come out of this enquiry”.
He said it would be wrong to stifle any family members from testifying.
“I am not prepared to allow some rant pointing the fingers at specific individuals or anything of that kind. On the other hand, the fact that they have been deeply affected by this is something that this commission feels is appropriate for them to voice themselves rather than a piece of paper which gets lost in the mire of the tens of thousands of pages that have been supplied to this commission,” he said.
The family members will not be cross examined, he assured.
“Their evidence will be by virtue of reading that which has been supplied it is nit intended to give free reign to anybody beyond that which have set out in their statement. That is our preliminary view,” he said.
It was then Peterson raised his objection.