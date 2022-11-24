Paria was preparing death notices, 12 hours after divers sucked into pipeline

Only 12 hours after the divers were sucked into undersea pipeline off Paria’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25, the company’s management was drafting press releases to declare the men dead, and to offer condolences to their families.
This despite their families and the survivor insisting they were alive, and volunteers pleading for a chance to rescue them.
Their autopsies revealed a horrific truth–that Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali Jnr, and Yusuf Henry could have been alive for up to three days. “Two working draft press releases–Moving for rescue to recovery effort–condolences once bodies are recovered” wrote a member of the company’s Incident Management Team, in one of a series of WhatsApp messages disclosed on the website of the Commission of Enquiry into the deaths of four divers.
The message carried a time stamp of February 26, at 2.54 a.m.
The deceased divers, along with survivor Christopher Boodram, were pulled into the pipeline around 2.40 p.m. on February 25.
The WhatsApp messages give an account of the response in the hours following the tragedy, the treatment of the families of the trapped divers, the scramble to find equipment to search the pipeline, and a botched effort to remove the hyperbaric chamber (habitat), which fell into the sea, where it remains.
It also mentions an early effort involving a ship to pump oil out of the pipeline, and the search for a specialised chamber to treat survivor Christopher Boodram who was suspected to have decompression illness.
First messages
The messages are contained in the Supplemental Core Bundle Final Document, uploaded to the CoE’s website on November 20.
The document also contains the final report of a company commissioned by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) of Trinidad and Tobago to determine the root cause of the suction that pulled the men into the pipeline.
The WhatsApp messages are contained in a group chat named “Temp Paria Incident”.
The members of the group included Heritage Petroleum’s chief operating officer Patricia King, chief executive officer Arlene Chow, corporate communications manager Arlene Gorin-George, business development leader James Walker, HSSE leader Wendell Seecharan, operations technology manager Shameal Ali, and midstream leader Anil Singh.
The chat also included the names Osei Fleming Holder (offshore installation manager), Curtis De Vries (security manager) and Rawle Arneaud.
The first WhatsApp message disclosed on the CoE’s website related to an update at 5.37 p.m. on the day of the incident, with Walker stating that Chow was speaking with energy company Shell about the use of a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), located in Chaguaramas, and the mobilisation of divers, underwater cameras and underwater lights.
At 6.27 p.m. James updated the group, “One man recovered, suspect the others are lodged in the pipeline. LMCS wants to get into pipeline, Coast Guard does not have the resources on the ground at the time. Coast Guard left Staubles Bay (Chaguaramas) rescue plan to be put in place…”.
An update at 7.37 p.m. mentioned that a diving vessel owned by Offshore Technologies Solutions Ltd was coming from Chaguaramas with a team of divers, and would be there in two hours.
Before and during that time, there were numerous vessels around Berth 5, with divers ready and willing to do in to rescue the trapped men, the Commission of Enquiry has already been told.
Also mentioned was the drafting on a press release to officially disclose some information on what had happened.
An update after midnight on Saturday was that with the 90 degree elbow in the pipeline, “If crawler (the ROV) cannot work, a rescue team cannot get in . Crawler weights 80lbs and has good traction, LED lights if they can on to it. Tether on the crawler allows to pull out, manually.”
At 12.20 a.m. the group was updated that a diver from Eastern Divers was prepared to go into the pipe but had no cameras, and 20 minutes later, it was being reported that a breathing tank was lodged in the pipeline, a claim disputed by Boodram during his testimony.
At 12.45 a.m., came an update passed along by Paria’s general manager Mustaq Mohammed who “explained that the camera went 30ft on the horizontal before it met the stuck tank. Next steps is to get the camera past the tank. Hummingbird camera when it arrives more likely to get past the tank. When the diver goes to check, us(e) the tank to make noise for the guys to hear if they’re conscious”.
An update from Holder came at 12.55 a.m stating, “Seals and OTSL looking to plan a non-intrusive dive first. Unsure what is behind the tank. Plug and play ROV, still to figure out how to use it. No manual nor knowledgeable operator…”
A message at 2.54 a.m on Saturday, about 12 hours after the incident, stated “Two working drafts for press releases–moving from rescue to recovery effort–condolences once bodies are recovered.”
Not long after, the incident management team was told that pumps were coming to the scene.
Flurry of activity
A series of messages that began at 7.29 a.m, on February 26 began with Chow asking, “How did they get it, in. Eastern Divers stood down??”
There was a response from Arneaud, “They formed a sort of vigil. Apparently, they came in to support the rescue effort when the event occurred and remained onsite.”
King responded: “They are going to start taking pics n posting. This needs to be managed asap.”
Chow responds, “I think they should move them to an office. We don’t need that on the berth. But I’m not there to assess how they will react. Give them a good conference room good and drink…”.
In another exchange, Gorin-George told the group, “The second (press release was not sent yet because Newman wants her to put in the history of LMCS and how they got the award. So Nerissa is making the adjustment.”
Newman George is the chairman of Paria and Nerissa Feveck was the communications officer liaising with the media and the family of the trapped men during the incident.
At 9.50 a.m. Seecharan said he was informed that Boodram had tested positive for Covid at the San Fernando general Hospital and that preparations were being made for him to be taken to a facility in La Brea where there was a decompression chamber, a plan that was later abandoned.
In testimony on Tuesday, Boodram said he did not have Covid, and that he was the one who requested a decompression chamber.
At 10.04 a.m., Gorin-George wrote: “A space is now identified for the families. Nerissa is now working to move them. A Paria employee is having what she terms a breakdown. And one family member, Kazim from LMCS is also very agitated…”
Kazim Ali Snr’s son was in the pipeline at the time.
Gorin-George was asked to find out where the families of the divers were being kept.
She responded “Humming Bird Suite”.
During the duration of the nightmare off Paria, the media observed the families of the divers camped out in a shed outside the gates to Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility.
In the messages, it was disclosed that pumps were being taken to Berth 5, where the bunker vessel Lorena B was “doing internal transfer to free up two wings to receive fluid from the column of oil…Lorena B needs 2-3 hours for this to happen”.
A message at 10.23 a.m. came from De Vries, stating: “Wives and girlfriends are mustered in the car park outside the compound at Plein Palais gate.
Chow responds, “We need to get them into a room or something.”
After an exchange about Boodram, Chow wrote, “The eastern divers need a conference call with the ops guys. He is saying that the line needs to be flushed before they go in.”
King responds, “So please ensure that Mushtaq and the Ministry are aware of this extra sensitive issue”.
Regarding the plan by Eastern Divers to go into the pipeline Arneaud wrote at 11.15 a.m: “The plan is to reconnect with Eastern once the line is pumped out and the crawler goes back in to give us visuals and more information.”
Three minutes later, Gorin-George wrote: The media is already on site and families making demands.”
In response to Arneaud, Chow wrote, “Thanks, he said that the only way the tanks are lodged is because there are bodies behind. As the tanks are 25” wide”.
Boodram testified on Tuesday that he saw no lodged tanks and was able to move past them while fighting his way out.
Men declared dead
A series of messages from 12.14 a.m. Sunday relate to the attempt to lift the hyperbaric chamber from where the men were sucked in.
The lifting cable broke at 3.39 a.m., sending it to the bottom of the sea.
Chow responds “Lord”.
King said, “This shows the weights n ratings of the rope wasn’t fully checked….We have to stop this rushing as teams aren’t checking work properly.”
“Did it impact the riser,” asked Chow.
That was the final message contained in the CoE document.
As family members sat under the old bus shed in Pointe-a-Pierre awaiting word of the rescue plans for their loved ones, the management of Paria called a news conference at the ballroom across the road on Sunday night (February 27), and announced the deaths of the four men.