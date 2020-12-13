Crime

People attending a party in La Horquetta ended up being greeted by some uninvited guests who turned up at the ‘Zess’ at 3.30a.m today.

Everyone ran, but 44 ended up at the police station.

Police say they were tipped off and a party of officers went to the "zesser" party at Cordia Crescent La Horquetta.

They arrived to loud music and a crowd in excess of twenty-five persons. Several persons looked in the direction of the police officers and dispersed. The officers were able to contain 44 persons. With the assistance of other officers the 44 persons were arrested and taken to the La Horquetta Police Station. Amongst the persons detained were 3 members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and a police officer attached to the Parliament Police Unit.

