House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George schooled parliamentarians on their behaviour yesterday, saying bullying and racism are not allowed in the House.
She also issued a stern warning with respect to the use of electronic devices and social media while the Parliament is in session.
During the question and answer period of Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds rose to claim that Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal had made “racist” statements towards him.
The Speaker said unfortunately she did not hear it.
“Nothing has filtered up,” she said.
However, she said while she didn’t always hear every contentious statement, once a member raises such a matter, she is forced to “cast my eye upon” it.
She said if what Hinds said really happened, it was a great infraction.
The Speaker said there was a duty for MPs to be exemplars and today, taunting (other members) and racism were not allowed.
Annisette-George asked MPs to desist from the practice of accusing each other of bullying, which was insensitive to the pain that some citizens, many of them children, suffer from as a result of bullying.
“So we should not trivialise that at all,” she said.
Later in the sitting, the Speaker said the “whip” (Opposition chief whip David Lee) brought a tweet purportedly from Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe to her attention.
The tweet said: “What does Moonilal mean when he asks my colleague Fitzgerald Hinds if he wants an ‘Indian injection’. We did not get dressed to come to the Parliament for this. #JustAnotherdUNCeAttack.”
Annisette-George said Lee passed something to her ascribed to Cudjoe.
“I just want to again remind members, we spent a long time last year dealing with how unacceptable, inappropriate it is for members who should be engaged in the people’s business to be sending messages on social media during the sitting,” she said.
She said there are two aspects: the message being sent and the nature of what is sent.
“I want to caution all members, we’ve dealt with this, I thought we passed this.... I want to tell all members that the practice of engaging in social media while the House is in session is unacceptable, it is not to be tolerated,” she said.
She said if the tweet has been generated from Cudjoe, she would ask her to “disengage” from that.
She said the Parliament in the last two weeks had been engaged in certain hemispheric sessions concerning disinformation and the use of social media, so she is quite cognisant that things can generate in all kinds of places.
She urged all members to refrain from using their devices for that purpose during the session.
Cudjoe denies
Cudjoe immediately got up and denied sending the tweet.
“Privileged. I have not been on social media the whole time I have been sitting here and I strongly refute whatever is being thrown my way, Madam Speaker, I have not been on social media and I demand that it be retracted, please, Madam Speaker,” said Cudjoe.
The Speaker said she can appreciate Cudjoe’s angst if she did not send the tweet, but she did not accuse her of anything.
“As I said, I appreciate the type of world we are living in with respect to the potential with social media...so I’m asking members to desist from sending while the House is in session, and I’m also asking members because of the threats against what we do that come from social media, that we all have a duty to safeguard the spread of disinformation by means of social media,” she said.