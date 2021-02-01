Thirty-six people who were allegedly parting on a boat at Scotland Bay on Sunday were detained by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.
The 'party patrons' face penalties for breach of the Public Health Ordinance Regulations and will be served summons to answer the necessary charges.
A media release by the TTCG on Sunday stated that the three dozen people at the party were discovered as officers conducted routine maritime patrols.
The 36 people were escorted to TTCG headquarters at Staubles Bay, then handed over to officers of the TTPS.
The TTCG reminded that all citizens and other maritime users that, in accordance with current Public Health Regulations, it is illegal to be a part of any gathering exceeding ten people while engaged in maritime activity.
The TTCG said it continues to maintain the safety and security of the country through the conduct of maritime security patrols within its area of operations.