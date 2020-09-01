POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Party Nikoli Edwards has called upon the nation to release themselves from the bondage of the past and present, and forge ahead as one people with one divine purpose.
Edwards said he is optimistic that he shall see this come to pass, even as the nation battles with local, regional and global uncertainty.
"On this day, the anniversary of our nation’s independence, let us release ourselves from our own bondage, the bondage of our past and the bondage of our present. Let us forge ahead as one people with one divine purpose. This is the Trinidad and Tobago I am optimistic about and shall see it come to pass.
As we battle with local, regional and global uncertainty, let us be certain that if together we aspire, together we can achieve and that these two sisters – Trinidad and Tobago, are more dependent on us now than we have ever been on them before", said Edwards.
In his statement posted on Facebook, the leader of the Progressives said that his heart hurt for Trinidad and Tobago but he wished the people of his country well on the occasion of the 58th anniversary of the nation’s independence.
However, he said he was "battling with a deep depression" that he had kept discreet, which stemmed from "the conflict I see daily where, in large measure, our country wants to move closer to our great destiny, yet we are being pulled back by those who see benefit in our stagnation".
"My love for Trinidad and Tobago consumes me. It guides my thoughts, my words and my actions. It allows me to be an optimist and to fight to convert others so that they too may see the greatness that lies ahead of us. If the story of our people were to be translated into perfect words, it would be like that of a holy book – sacred and full of hope.
However, today – August 31, 2020, my heart is heavy, my spirit broken and my mind confused. For months I rallied on despite a heaviness I carried with me", he said.
Edwards, who lost his contest for the seat for Member of Parliament of San Fernando West to People's National Movement incumbent Faris Al Rawi, said the 2020 general election took something from him.
"It took away an innocence and a naivety that I’ve held on to for as long as I could remember. It held me by my feet and pulled me back to reality. It revealed just how much my country is hurting and showed me in an almost boastful way that we are a long way from healing. My head spun for days on end trying to figure out if my intervention was worth the effort and whether this drop in the bucket would help to quench the country’s thirst for ‘better’. My friends, the election broke me! Not the loss so much, but rather the bitterness, disregard, oppression and of course the racism that was on display for all to see", he said.
"I questioned, 'is this my country and my people?'. I questioned, 'what do we really want?', and, 'what do we really need?'. Our leaders did not lead us well, they did not protect us, they did not care for us, they failed to serve us. This shook me at my core. I understood what was meant by ‘carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders’, except that I felt like somehow I was carrying the weight of the country on my shoulders. This is the pain of a patriot", said Edwards.
The Progressive political leader said, "Today, though, the optimist in me forces me to see the glass half full – it being so only because we drank from it when we needed to embody the calmness of tranquil waters. We needed at one point to practice restraint and thoughtful action. We needed to examine the war and to choose our battles with a sober head upon strong shoulders. We needed to replenish and prepare. I do hope now, more than ever, that we are ready!
I have learnt that I am nowhere close to my limit. That I still have much to offer to this great nation and that the people’s passion much be harnessed. I shall jealously guard my country and the essence of our collective being. I am ready to witness our nation’s transition to greatness and I am ready to help lead us to that greatness. When I think about it, the past few weeks have been for me a moment of shedding - removing the old armour that once protected me and making way for a new shield in preparation for the battle ahead."