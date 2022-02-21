Benton Charles, 30, died in a vehicular accident in Bethesda, Plymouth, shortly before 5 a.m. yesterday.
He is Tobago’s first road fatality of 2022.
Charles, an employee of the Tobago House of Assembly, was a passenger in a grey Nissan Almera driven by his brother Shurnelle Charles.
The five occupants were metres from their homes when the accident occurred.
“The vehicle was travelling west to east along Shelbourne Road, Plymouth, and upon approaching the corner of Bethesda Junction, the vehicle lost control, slammed into a retaining wall and disintegrated,” said Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas.
“All five occupants remained in the vehicle, however, when the process of extricating started it was discovered four of them suffered severe injuries and were immediately taken to hospital, while one succumbed to his injuries on the scene,” Thomas added.
Charles’ father, Benton Charles Snr, said he was asleep at his Plymouth home when he was awakened by a phone call, informing him of his two sons were involved in a vehicular accident.
“When I got there I knew Benton died. I saw all the blood and the car was on one of them foot. That is the one that is critical right now. The one that died he was a handyman, a real cool guy,” said the father.