Police are investigating a report in which a 27-year-old woman was reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted in Valencia.
The incident took place at about 12.30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The victim told police that she boarded a white-coloured Nissan B14 motor car at the Sangre Grande to Arima Taxi Stand in Sangre Grande.
The driver was hired to drop her off at the home of her boyfriend at Benny Road, Valencia.
The said driver proceeded to the Valencia district with the victim who was seated in the front passenger seat.
Upon reaching the vicinity of Benny Road, the victim observed the driver lock the electronic door locks of the car and continued to drive.
He then began to make sexual remarks and advances towards her which she rejected.
The victim was in fear for her life.
The driver continued proceeding along the Valencia Old Road without her consent and grabbed her right breast without her permission.
Upon reaching the vicinity of the Valencia River, the victim reportedly attacked the driver after another advance.
The driver momentarily lost control of the car, which began to swerve.
He then brought the car to a stop.
The woman then exited the vehicle, however, the driver then turned the vehicle around and tried to knock her down.
The woman was able to throw herself to the side of the car and avoid impact.
She then ran into the forested area at the side of the roadway.
The suspect then drove away.
The police were notified and a team of officers from the Valencia CID, led by Cpl Khan and WPC Gonzales responded.
The victim gave the officers her location and she was found standing near the roadway in the vicinity of Tapana Road.
The victim then gave a statement and was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital for medical attention.
Police are currently searching for the driver of the vehicle.