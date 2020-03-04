Vendor Kaashif Saleem, says that he was forcefully removed from a Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) bus last Thursday night and thrown onto the roadside of 6th Avenue Junction in Barataria.
Saleem, 63, told the Express on Monday that he was returning from his self-owned food cart on Prince Street in Port of Spain. He boarded a public bus on the Port of Spain to Arima route at 9.p.m. intending to return to his home in Tunapuna.
He said that during the drive, some passengers had used the bus’s buzzer to signal a stop to the driver. However these passengers were unsure of where they were. The driver then became infuriated by this inconvenience and started to quarrel with passengers.
“He started to vent because the passengers stopped him twice and didn’t know where they were going. I simply stated that because it’s in the night and it is dark, sometimes it’s hard for passengers to see where they are going. I have experienced this myself because I’ve had two surgeries in my eyes in the past. Sometimes it really is difficult.”
“I told him he should be a little bit more understanding. He said that I annoyed him and he started telling me to get off the bus. I sat right there and I didn’t say anything. He started calling someone and told me I should get off the bus because if that person answers it would be a nightmare for me,” he said.
Saleem said that the bus remained parked at 6th Avenue for 25 minutes. This time, the driver of the bus continued to intimidate and threaten him. He was told that the person the bus driver contacted was angry and would hurt him.
“He told the people next to me to move around because he didn’t want them to get injured and they moved,’ he said.
At 9.25.p.m. Saleem said that a large man entered the bus and started cursing him. He was then punched in the face and grabbed by the neck. The individual pushed Saleem onto the sidewalk and returned to the bus as it drove away.
“I was punched in the face, placed in neck lock and dragged out of the bus in full view of all the other passengers. I was absolutely humiliated. I have reached this age and worked so hard to have to deal with something like this,” he said.
A report was made by Saleem to the Tunapuna Police station directly after the incident. He also received a medical examination from the Mount Hope Hospital later that night. Saleem said that the incident was referred to his legal counsel for action to be pursued. However he does not believe his experience was an isolated incident.
“I don’t think this is the only time something like this happened. I have a friend who was told to get off a bus and two men were called to remove him from the bus in a similar way. I think the public should be made aware of these kinds of things so people can be held accountable,” he said.
The Express attempted to contact the PTSC for a comment on the incident. A member of the communications department of PTSC said that they were not aware of the situation and could offer no comment at this time.