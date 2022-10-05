Five thousand books from the library at senior counsel Lynette Maharaj’s law firm have been donated to the Hugh Wooding Law School at The University of the West Indies in St Augustine.
Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj spoke of the contribution during a memorial service in honour of his late wife on Sunday at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, San Fernando.
Lynette Maharaj died in London on December 20 last year due to complications associated with renal failure. A funeral service for Maharaj was held under Covid-19 restrictions days later in the United Kingdom.
Her husband said since her passing, their lives have not been the same. He described her death as “the most difficult thing my family and I have had to face”, and they missed her every moment of the day.
He said his wife believed her purpose in life was to help as many people as she could, and she did this in many ways—as a dutiful daughter and sister, a wife who stood by him in good and bad times, a loving mother who was loyal to her friends and staff, and a passionate advocate for those who struggled for justice.
Lynette Maharaj was the founder and owner of Daltons Law Firm.
Maharaj said in honour of her commitment to the principles of the rule of law, justice for all and the rule of the legal profession, he and their children donated Daltons’ law library of 5,000 books, collected over the last 50 years, to the June Renie Law Library at the Hugh Wooding Law School.
He explained that the donation “is a collection of law books which consists of law reports, legal text and commentaries on the laws of the Commonwealth, of the United States of America and of Canada”.
The former attorney general added: “I know my wife would be happy that generations of lawyers to come would continue to use these as an instrument of justice for all and those who are in need. So even though we miss her terribly today, we celebrate the extraordinary person that she was, and we take consolation that as she truly lived God’s message of loving all and helping all, that she’s now in the glory of Heaven.”
Their son Ramesh Jnr explained that the memorial was held on Sunday as they had to wait until Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted, and also give family members and friends sufficient notice of the in-person event.
He said when putting the service together, they incorporated the values his mother followed and her preferences. He described her as a caring and loving person whose compassion, kindness and generosity touched many lives.
Daughters Kavita and Sushma also addressed the gathering. They said they were proud of their mother, who believed life was for living, and to have fun, to laugh and to celebrate with others.
Apart from law books, their mother also had cookbooks and was described as an amazing cook and one who was willing to try new cuisines and restaurants.
And from a young age, she instilled in her children that they should try to do whatever they could, even in the smallest way, to help others.
Maharaj is said to have helped thousands through her practice of law over the years, and her colleagues told the family she will be remembered for the indelible mark she made on the local legal landscape.
It was added that while she was a devotee to Sathya Sai Baba, Maharaj respected other spiritual values, beliefs and practices, and this was the reason for an interfaith service being held.
In honour of her love of music, classical music, songs from an African gospel choir and Elvis Presley were played.
The Marionettes Chorale also performed during the 90-minute event, which also included the recitation of poems, video recordings from colleagues, messages of condolence, and a display of photos from her life.