THE days of passport pains may be over.
National Security minister Stuart Young said yesterday the system is well on its way to digitisation, as he announced that the Immigration Division has cleared its backlog of applications and is now ready to issue 48,000 passports.
Further, citizens and passport holders may now purchase a "Fast Track" courier's envelope from TTPost, which is partnered with Immigration, to have their first-time or renewed passports delivered to addresses provided.
The system is a result of collaboration between the Immigration Division and TTPost for "Safe and Easy Passport Delivery with TTPost."
Young said a host of complaints regarding the acquisition of passports has been addressed and he commended the Immigration Division for using downtime presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, to upgrade its services and clear up its work.
"I am pleased to announce that the entire backlog has been cleared and systems have now been put in place to have passports ready for issuing between five to ten days," Young stated.
The minister was speaking at a press conference at the Immigration Division at Government Campus, Port of Spain, where he noted that the new system, which eliminated a need to physically collect completed passports, may also literally save lives in the context of the pandemic.
Also present was Chief Immigration Officer, Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews and managing director at TTPost, Francis Lucien Delpesh.
Young also advised that the long wait for appointments - which sometimes went up to three months - had been addressed.
"This is now down to one to two weeks," Young advised.
"Immigration has also implemented a system in addition to the online that on certain days of the week , persons whose surnames begin with specific letters of the alphabet can visit the offices without an appointment," he said.
Gandhi-Andrews advised that new applications and renewals are now being done within the two-week timeframe but renewals are usually faster to process. For now, first-time applicants are required to visit passport offices so that the Division may capture their image for its database, Gandhi-Andrews said.
The system aims to reduce human traffic at passport offices and will be especially supportive of persons who are challenged or are elderly, the minister said.
No hassle for $25
The TTPost Fast Track envelope costs $25, must be purchased at TTPost and is to be dropped off with applications to the Immigration Division, allowing for the Division to use the envelope for delivery to applicants' homes.
"You then take that with you when you are going in now to apply for your first time passport or your renewal at Immigration and you leave that with Immigration," Young said.
"At TTPost they will assist you in filling out the information so you just hand it over to Immigration."
Applicants will be informed that their documents are ready and are being delivered by TTPost, he said.
If no one is present at the given address to collect the passport, the document will be returned to Imigration after a certain number of attempts at delivery.
"Immigration will then contact you for you to come in and collect it," Young advised.
The minister said he looks forward to total digitisation in "the near future", where all services will be available online with the implementation of the Track and Trace Service.
Depending on the success of the current new system, the Immigration Division will look to implement an online system, he said.
"We're using this as the first phase and then we'll move towards application by mail, by offering it to persons over 60 years old because they don't have to pay for their passports," Young said, as he noted that among the challenges facing a full online service was the issue of e-payment.
The Minister had earlier stated that the Division receives between 600 to 800 applications for passports, daily.
Also speaking was acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Utilities, Nicolette Duke, who deemed the Immigration/TTPost partnership to be viable and noted the role of the national mail service in the reformation of Government services.
TTPost also stands to gain, she said, disclosing that the partnership will generate around $1.8 million annually in revenue and an estimated $649,000 from the current passport venture.