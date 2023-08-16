The People’s National Movement (PNM) made inroads in the 2023 local government election, winning one seat in the Princes Town Regional Corporation, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Monday.
The seat was won by Pastor Autly Granthume, who secured five more votes than United National Congress (UNC) candidate Nicole Gopaul in the electoral district of Lengua/Indian Walk.
Preliminary results indicated the PNM won 1,430 votes; UNC 1,425 votes; and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) got 82.
The UNC had previously held all ten seats in the Princes Town Regional Corporation.
The UNC requested a recount in the electoral district, which began at 3 p.m. yesterday.
The Express reached out to Gopaul on the results, but she was not willing to comment until a recount was completed.
Gopaul had replaced former local government councillor Rajesh Lall, who did not offer himself for re-election.
Commenting on the results, Lall said: “It certainly was a surprise because we did the work, but at the end of the day ,the result was a five-vote loss for us. The recount will take place and our fingers are still crossed for a positive result. I have spoken with Nicole, she is in good spirits. She is from the community and remains available for assistance.”
Lall said the three-party race in the electoral district had contributed to the party’s loss, as well as a low voter turnout.
“The PNM had held seats in the corporation in the past. But the UNC won all ten seats in the last term and we were hoping it remained that way. We will wait for the recount,” he said.
Ready to serve
Granthume, 59, has been a religious leader for 27 years, heading the Mt Pleasant Baptist Church in Indian Walk.
And although he had appeared before the party’s screening committee in the past, this was Granthume’s first time contesting an election.
He said: “I was screened in 2019, but I was not selected. I tried again this time and the executive thought I was ready. It has been a great, great experience for me to be elected by the burgesses of Indian Walk who thought so highly of me to be their representative.
“I am really thankful to God for his goodness to me and to the People’s National Movement,of whom I am a proud member. I am delighted to be honoured by the Prime Minister and his team for accepting me as the candidate.”
Granthume said he had been serving the community for more than 27 years, and he was ready to continue his work as a local government councillor.
“I would be able to do more and serve the community. It is my pleasure to serve the people of the country, whoever may knock on my door for help and I am in a position to do it, I will do it,” he said.
Granthume said he has plans to work with the municipal police to improve security in the district and throughout Princes Town, and to develop a plan for young people with literacy challenges.
“I realise there are young people coming out of secondary school who cannot write or read properly, so we want to have homework centres to help some of them get a better education. We also want to create jobs for our community and, by the Grace of God, we will knock on the doors of the private and public sector to see if we can get some job placements for persons within,” he said.
—Carolyn Kissoon and Khamarie Rodriguez