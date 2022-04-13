MINUTES after officiating at a 40-days prayer service for his father at Marabella on Monday night, an evangelist was shot dead.
Kerwin Davis, 42, of Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when he was attacked by a gunman and shot multiple times to the upper body. He died at the scene. His mother and sister who were seated in Davis’ Toyota Axio were not harmed.
As Davis’ car veered into a roadside drain and stopped, the gunman ran off and may have entered a waiting vehicle that sped off and escaped.
The killing occurred around 8.45 p.m. at Jack Street, where Davis and the relatives were leaving after the service for his father, Anthony Davis, who had died after ailing for some time.
At Davis’ home yesterday, his brother, Otis Pierre, said he had just helped Davis’ sister into the vehicle and shut the rear door when he heard at least three gunshots.
Pierre said the sister, who was seated behind Davis, was grazed on her right arm by a bullet.
He said the gunman, who wore a ski mask, shot at Davis through the windscreen.
Pierre recalled, “Just as he was about to drive off, the incident happened. I was standing in the road still. The sister had two bags in her hand, so I helped her into the car. I had just closed the door and as I raise up, I heard the gunshots. It was more than three shots. I was in shock. His mother bawled and came out of the vehicle. The vehicle started to roll slowly until it went into the drain and stopped. The sister came out of the car. The gunman ran and I heard a car drive off. That car was parked there a long time.”
Pierre said the killer took nothing and he did not believe it was a robbery attempt.
The brother said Davis was married, and worked as a contractor out of Paria Fuel Trading Company.
“He was a husband, a caring person who always showed concern for others,” Pierre said of his brother.
The brother added that Davis was an evangelist, who as a teenager, had a calling to teach the Christian gospel, and was the leader of the St Ann’s Healing School at Bayshore in Marabella.
Asked about the motive and if Davis had enemies, Pierre said, “Who don’t have enemies? You would have but you may not know it. We wish in the morning we could wake up and it disappeared. The loss of loved one not a nice thing for a family. Whoever did this will have to tell and answer to God.”
Pierre said his brother’s last sermon was about life being short, and unpredictable.
“He preached a message on Psalm 61 when David was asking the Lord to make a way for him. He preached that we need to prepare ourselves for the coming of the Lord. He talked about how time is short and we need to be prepared,” recalled the brother.
Officers of the Marabella Police Station, Southern Division Task Force, and detectives Homicide Bureau of Region III responded to the scene.
The 2022 murder toll is now 139 compared with 90 for the same period last year.