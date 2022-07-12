Rev Dr Solomon Bholaramsingh was well known in Trinidad—the land he made his home—in his original homeland of Guyana and internationally.
His church Victory Tabernacle was based in Fyzabad, he did missionary and charity work and, for those who had never seen him, his voice was recognisable through his 20-year Tuesday morning Christian radio programme.
But while Bholaramsingh spent the past 40 years in Trinidad and had a special bond with the people of Fyzabad, it was his love for the woman who became his wife that brought him to this country.
When Bholaramsingh saw Savitree, he left his house, his thriving radiology practice and his ministry in Guyana to settle in Trinidad.
He and Savitree were married for almost 40 years. She was the one who heard him take his final breath last week Wednesday.
Bholaramsingh, 75, gasped and when Savitree checked on him, he was not breathing.
“He died with a very nice smile on his face. A very peaceful death,” Bholaramsingh’s daughter told the Express.
Even before he died, he had a normal and jovial evening with his family. Bholaramsingh spent time with his grandchildren, hugging and tucking them in to bed, and he also spoke with his wife.
“He had been a perfect example of a husband and a very patient and loving father and grandfather,” said his daughter.
Bholaramsingh, who had heart surgery two years ago and was doing well, was a father of three and grandfather of three.
He worked for 18 years as a radiologist at a southern medical facility and, during this time, he was a part-time pastor. His daughter explained that he left the field of radiology to fully devote his time to his ministry.
Bholaramsingh lived in Gasparillo but had his church in Fyzabad.
“His heart and his everything was in Fyzabad. He was fondly known as Pastor Singh. He also did a lot of charity and missionary work. Although he had so many opportunities to migrate, to lecture abroad and to preach abroad, to pastor big churches abroad, he remained. That was how much he loved Fyzabad. He really dedicated all his life and his service to them. He said that was where his calling was, that was where God placed him. No matter how enticing these packages were to migrate, he obeyed God’s call to be with the people of Fyzabad,” his daughter added.
Bholaramsingh was also a marriage counsellor, lecturer with the West Indies School of Theology and he hosted his radio programme Time of Victory once a week.
He served the members of Victory Tabernacle and the people of Fyzabad for 37 years and was known for his prophetic and deliverance ministry. His daughter said his passing was shocking and a great loss.
Bholarmsingh’s funeral will be held tomorrow and several friends and family members locally and abroad are expected to attend.
“He lived for eternity. Although our loss is extremely great, we look forward to see him one day again in Heaven,” his daughter said.