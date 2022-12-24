A pastor who was struck by a car on Friday night, has died at hospital.
Reverend Joel Bhagoutie of the Diamond Evangelistic Church died around 3.a.m. on Saturday. He was the son of the founder of the Trinidad and Tobago Pentecostal Assembly.
Bhagoutie, 57 of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was walking up the hill at A&A Barbecue car park in Debe around 8 p.m. when a Toyota Fielder, which turned into the carpark, collided with him, police officers were told. The car was driven by an 18-year-old of Claxton Bay.
Bhagoutie was taken, in a serious condtition, to the San Fernando General Hospital via ambulance.
He later died.
Corporal St John and constable Hanuman visited the scene. St John is continuing investigations.
Several expressed condolences to Bhagoutie's family and the church community via social media.