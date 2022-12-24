pas

A pastor who was struck by a car on Friday night, has died at hospital.

Reverend Joel Bhagoutie of the Diamond Evangelistic Church died around 3.a.m. on Saturday. He was the son of the founder of the Trinidad and Tobago Pentecostal Assembly.

Bhagoutie, 57 of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was walking up the hill at A&A Barbecue car park in Debe around 8 p.m. when a Toyota Fielder, which turned into the carpark, collided with him, police officers were told. The car was driven by an 18-year-old of Claxton Bay.

Bhagoutie was taken, in a serious condtition, to the San Fernando General Hospital via ambulance.

He later died.

Corporal St John and constable Hanuman visited the scene. St John is continuing investigations.

Several expressed condolences to Bhagoutie's family and the church community via social media.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

Sando mayor tells vendors: Don’t break the rules

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Junia Regrello has told street vendors authorised to work on High Street during the holidays that they can’t break the rules by blocking foot traffic and putting people’s lives in danger.

Regrello highlighted the problem yesterday in a post on his Facebook page, accompanied by pictures.

CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

CoP: Police out in force for Christmas

ACTING Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher is assuring that there will be a heavy police presence on the streets during the Christmas weekend.

In a release yesterday, Christopher noted that this is the first year of “normal” Christmas celebrations following restrictions that were in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

30 flood-hit families get Christmas ease-up

Welcoming Christmas tomorrow has been made less stressful for more than 30 families who were affected by recent flooding.

Through the help of Canadian-based United Trinbago West Indian Association (Uni-TnT), families in Penal received cleaning products following last month’s floods. Residents in St Helena were also provided with several food items inclusive of tinned items and dairy products. Hygienic and cleaning products were also generously given.

DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

DEADLY RENDEZVOUS

A rendezvous with a man who was not her boyfriend ended in tragedy for 18-year-old Jada Wilson.

The boyfriend of the teenager, who is presumed to have died by drowning until an autopsy determines otherwise, was at work when Wilson went to Tyrico Bay with a 31-year-old man not known to any of her relatives.

Police said Wilson and the Couva man visited the beach around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The man later told officers that they both entered the water from the western side of the beach. He then left her bathing and walked out briefly.

Recommended for you