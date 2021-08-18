Beloved religious leader and humanitarian, Pastor Sookdeo Ramdial, was among the eight Covid-related deaths to be recorded on Monday.
Ramdial, 62, died at the Point Fortin Hospital where he was being treated for a week. He had no known ailments, relatives said.
Ramdial founded the Christ Tabernacle Worship Centre in Debe 30 years ago and had been involved in missionary work in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and other countries.
His death was mourned on social media by his worshippers and the people he had helped along the way.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Ramdial’s nephew, Ramlakhan Seecharan, said his death was unexpected as Ramdial was not very ill.
“He was not ill to go to the ICU. He was in a ward and was speaking to family members every day. Just Sunday he told me to tell the people in church they should not send anything else for him because he was feeling well and would be home soon. On Monday, he went to do a CT Scan and came back to his bed. He spoke to the man next to him and then closed his eyes and that was it,” he said.
Ramdial had not yet taken the Covid-19 vaccine, Seecharan said, but he was not against vaccination. "He was waiting for the AstraZeneca vaccine for travel purposes. He was admitted to hospital the day before the ministry started administering the AstraZeneca vaccine," he said.
Ramdial’s family members have also tested positive, including a newborn baby. His two daughters and the baby, however, are recovering at home.
His wife and son-in-law are still being treated at hospital.
According to Seecharan the elder daughter, her husband and baby began experiencing flu-like symptoms days after the woman gave birth at a private institution.
Ramdial, his wife and younger daughter tested positive a week later.
Seecharam said, “What is baffling is that my uncle had no commodities. He was recovering so well. He was admitted to hospital because his oxygen level began dropping. This is very shocking to all of us.”
He said his uncle was a “man for all seasons” and had touched the lives of many people. “Many years he started a hamper distribution drive and that continued until the day he died. He would raise funds and buy food and gather clothing to give to the less fortunate. And he had a heart for the Venezuelan migrants. Just recently he was helping them out with food,” he said.
Seecharam said his uncle travelled to the interior of Guyana and assisted in building churches and feeding families.
Ramdial’s Facebook page was flooded with tributes from those he had helped during his 30-plus years in ministry.