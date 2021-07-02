Today marks five years since former prime minister, Patrick Manning, died at the San Fernando General Hospital.
His son, Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning, remembered him as the man who gave his service to people, persistence, and working together to achieve a vision he knew was possible.
"I see more than ever how my dad stretched his time to accommodate everyone. He exercised the patience of Job and persevered both in fame and fire," he said.
Manning, who is now representing the constituency his father held for 44 years, said his father's fundamental desire was "for us to put aside petty differences and work together as one people, regardless of race and political loyalties, to achieve more and do better, together".
He said, "This is a crucial time in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. We have suffered loss, felt pain and frustration. I believe however that if we work together, support, protect and build each other, we can recover fully."
From his father, Manning said, he learnt that politics was not for the faint hearted.
"I am grateful for the lessons he taught both in and out of office, through his words and his actions. I learned from him that service is not glamorous business nor should it be about fanfare, rather it is about working together with genuine care and attention to all people," he said.
The People's National Movement (PNM) also remembered Manning.
In a post to social media, the PNM stated, "His is a legacy that will endure, for he has left an indelible mark on Trinidad and Tobago, and on the People's National Movement. Thank you for your dedicated service, and for your great vision."
Patrick Manning, who served as prime minister on two occasions, suffered a stroke in January 2012. He was treated in the United States.
Manning was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June 2016. The passed away at the San Fernando General Hospital on July 2, that same year.
He was married to Hazel Manning, a former government minister. They have two sons, Brian and David Manning.