A WOMAN was shot in the leg while at a restaurant and bar on Sunday morning.
The licenced firearm from a fellow patron and a spent shell casing were recovered by the police.
Reports stated that a contractor had his licenced 9mm pistol while at Rising Star Restaurant and Bar in San Fernando. Around 3.55 a.m. the 36-year-old stood from sitting on a bar stool to adjust his clothing when he heard a loud sound.
A real estate agent who was seated in the dining area about 15 to 20 feet away was shot in her left upper thigh. The woman, 28, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she underwent treatment.
Cpl Griffith visited the restaurant and bar and took possession of the gun and a spent shell casing. Crime scene investigators Goulcharan and Charles also processed the scene.
Griffith is continuing investigations.