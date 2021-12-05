police tape

A WOMAN was shot in the leg while at a restaurant and bar on Sunday morning.

The licenced firearm from a fellow patron and a spent shell casing were recovered by the police.

Reports stated that a contractor had his licenced 9mm pistol while at Rising Star Restaurant and Bar in San Fernando. Around 3.55 a.m. the 36-year-old stood from sitting on a bar stool to adjust his clothing when he heard a loud sound.

A real estate agent who was seated in the dining area about 15 to 20 feet away was shot in her left upper thigh. The woman, 28, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she underwent treatment.

Cpl Griffith visited the restaurant and bar and took possession of the gun and a spent shell casing. Crime scene investigators Goulcharan and Charles also processed the scene.

Griffith is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+5
UP FOR GRABS

UP FOR GRABS

With days left before the rematch between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) for control of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the PNM enjoys a modest lead of six per cent among residents of Tobago.

No tampering with THA election

No tampering with THA election

Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope has assured there will be no tampering or interference with the voting process in tomorrow’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, following the introduction of an initiative to electronically collect data.

Manning in Couva HDU with Covid

Manning in Couva HDU with Covid

Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning has been admitted to the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility after he contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Manning and his wife, Shelly Dass, tested positive for Covid-19, several sources close to the family confirmed yesterday.

+2
High-risk inmates thrive on fear

High-risk inmates thrive on fear

Ninety-five remand and convicted inmates from six prisons throughout the country have been categorised as “high-threat level” and are being housed at the Wayne Jackson Building, formerly called Building 13, at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

After 15 long, difficult years, Subash Jamuna has finally done it.

The 38-year-old from El Socorro defied the odds and was called to the Bar on November 26.

What makes his achievement so remarkable is the fact that Jamuna has cerebral palsy.

Recommended for you