shaolin

ARMED with hammers and a cutlass, three criminals stormed a Chinese restaurant and bar in Freeport and robbed the business place and patrons on Wednesday.

The victims were at the Shaolin Chinese Restaurant and Bar on Southern Main Road in St Mary’s when three men - two armed with hammers and the third with a cutlass - entered the establishment.

The armed men brandished their weapons and announced a robbery at around 5.10 p.m.

An undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones from the restaurant proprietor and four patrons.

The armed thieves ran off into a bushy area on the western side of Southern Main Road.

A report was made to the Freeport Police Station.

Freeport police and Central Division Task Force officers made searches for the thieves but no one was arrested.

WPC Horsford is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Third Appeal panel to hear EMBD case

Third Appeal panel to hear EMBD case

A NEW panel of Appeal Court judges will have to hear a challenge brought by five contracting companies in the multimillion-dollar “cartel claim” involving the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD).

Justice Maria Wilson, who was part of the second panel of judges, yesterday took a final decision to recuse herself from presiding over the appeal after being informed last Saturday that her bro­ther, attorney Fulton Wilson, was a member of the EMBD’s board of directors from 2015 to 2021.

JUDGES STEP ASIDE

JUDGES STEP ASIDE

Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-­Peterson will no longer preside over the legal challenge to the constitutional validity of the Trinidad and Tobago Revenue Authority (TTRA).

Another judge will now have to be selected.

Her decision to recuse herself came yesterday at the hearing of the application of bias, which had been filed by the Public Services Association (PSA) through its attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan.

HDC tenants ‘homeless’ as they await roof repair

HDC tenants ‘homeless’ as they await roof repair

A 25-year-old woman said yesterday that she and her three-year-old son are among five other family members who are homeless following Tuesday’s stormy weather, which ripped off the roof of their Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartment Building One at Trou Macaque, Laventille.

Jack: People need to come out and vote

Jack: People need to come out and vote

Former government minister Jack Warner has urged citizens to come out and vote in the August 14 local government polls if they are fed up with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and want to see a positive change in the country.

Petit Valley woman falls victim to debit card fraud

Petit Valley woman falls victim to debit card fraud

Western Division police are investigating a report of debit card fraud where the suspect purchased over $3,400 in video game items.

The victim, who is from Petit Valley, reportedly last used her debit card on June 5 to withdraw $1,200 in cash from an ATM at Long Circular Mall in St James.

Recommended for you