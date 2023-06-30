ARMED with hammers and a cutlass, three criminals stormed a Chinese restaurant and bar in Freeport and robbed the business place and patrons on Wednesday.
The victims were at the Shaolin Chinese Restaurant and Bar on Southern Main Road in St Mary’s when three men - two armed with hammers and the third with a cutlass - entered the establishment.
The armed men brandished their weapons and announced a robbery at around 5.10 p.m.
An undisclosed amount of cash and cell phones from the restaurant proprietor and four patrons.
The armed thieves ran off into a bushy area on the western side of Southern Main Road.
A report was made to the Freeport Police Station.
Freeport police and Central Division Task Force officers made searches for the thieves but no one was arrested.
WPC Horsford is continuing investigations.