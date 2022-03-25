Pay for FUL by April 1

CoP FUL Notice

The Commissioner of Police (CoP) has reminded holders of firearm user’s licence that the deadline date for payment is April 1.

A notice by CoP Mc Donald Jacob stated that holders of Firearm User’s Licence and Firearm User’s (Employee Certificate) are required to make their payment at the district station they are registered. An official receipt will be issued upon payment as per Section 39 (4) of the Firearms Act, Chapter 16:01, the notice stated.

Holders of the various licences were reminded, in the notice, of the condition under Regulation 5(c) of the Firearms Act that “except the Commissioner otherwise permits, the firearm and ammunition must be kept at the permanent address of the Holder of the Licence and the Commissioner must be notified in writing within 48 hours of any change of such address and of any change in the address at which the holder of the licence is otherwise permitted to keep the firearm and ammunition.”

Failure to pay the relevant fees may result in the revocation of the licence in accordance with Firearms Act, the notice, signed by Jacob, stated.

