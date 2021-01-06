From February 1, 2021 there will an increase in the cost of panadol and its related products.
This was advised by drug company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) which issued a notice to pharmacies on January 1, 2021 stating that there will be a six per cent price increase.
It stated this comes about because on April 21, 2020 the Ministry of Trade add Industry (MTI) removed the exemption from the Common External Tariff (CET) on panadol products.
These are Panadol Pain (Ultra/Women's) and Panadol respiratory products (Multisymptom, Allergy, Non Drowsy).
GSK stated this resulted in an immediate imposition of a 15 per cent tax on these products and by extension an equivalent increase in the landed cost of each variant.
GSK added that it has absorbed this entire additional cost for the period May to December 2020 so as not to impact our consumers.
"Unfortunately, this is not sustainable into 2021 and as such and we wish to advise that there will be a 6 % price increase on these products effective February 1, 2021." it stated.
