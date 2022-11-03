A police constable is among four people charged with land fraud by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB).
In a media release yesterday, the TTPS said PC Curtis Pierre, 50, and Sandy Dhanasser-Pierre, 38, were on three joint charges of possession of forged documents.
Pierre, who last worked at the TTPS Central Division, was also slapped with three charges of fraudulently causing the acceptance of a valuable security; while he and the other two accused—Germaine Cassandra Pierre, 48, and Chez Brathwaite, 46—are facing one charge each of conspiracy to defraud.
Pierre and Brathwaite were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud; while Pierre, Brathwaite and Dhanasser-Pierre were jointly charged with conspiracy to defraud.
Germaine Pierre and Dhanasser-Pierre were granted bail with surety by a justice of the peace in the sum of $150,000 and ordered to appear before an Arima magistrate today.
However, Pierre was remanded into custody on outstanding warrants, while he and Brathwaite, who was also remanded into custody, were also scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday.
Police said last July, employees of the Land Management Division of the Commissioner of State Lands Office discovered three fraudulent standard agricultural leases for 90 acres of State lands purportedly leased to three persons.
It was also found that the leases were fraudulently registered at the Registrar General’s office on October 12.
Several signatures, inclusive of the acting Commissioner of State Lands and attorneys attached to the Chief State Solicitor’s Office, were all said to be forged.
A report was made to the police, and officers of the ACIB conducted investigations.
Acting ASP Byron Daniel, aided by multiple intelligence agencies, executed search warrants at the homes of four people, which led to the seizure of certified copies of forged standard agricultural leases.
And the sum of $146,200 was also found and seized at the home of two of the suspects.
It is currently the subject of a Financial Investigations Bureau enquiry.
Charges were laid against the four accused by WPC Loney-Phillip of the ACIB.
Five persons have now been charged with land fraud in the past month.