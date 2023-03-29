A police constable was due to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday, charged with obtaining money by false pretences.
Paul Montano, 39, was arrested after he allegedly led a man to believe that he was the owner of a Mazda 3 motor vehicle and was authorized to sell it.
The man allegedly paid sums totalling $30,000 in cash, which represented payment in full towards the purchase of the vehicle. The seller allegedly claimed that the vehicle was free from encumbrances. However, sometime later it is alleged the man discovered that the seller did not own the vehicle and he was not authorized to sell it. The matter was reported to the Couva police station, and an investigation was conducted by Inspector Smith.
As a result of the investigation, a suspect was arrested and charged on Tuesday by constable Thomas for the offence of obtaining $30,000 by false pretences contrary to Section 34(1) of the Larceny Act.