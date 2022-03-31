Constable Kareem Omar Charles has passed away.
Charles who was also known as “Powers”, enlisted to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in November 2019, and served for just over two years as a Special Reserve Officer.
“Powers” will be remembered by his colleagues at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch for his resilience and optimistic attitude, a post on the TTPS social media page stated.
Acting Snr Superintendent Wayne Mystar recalled that Charles exemplified these traits when he dominated and successfully completed a challenging and gruelling survival training course while maintaining a positive attitude and showing exemplary behaviour. “He always saw the brighter side of life,” Mystar said.
His colleagues expressed resounding grief as they lament his passing, the post added.
PC Charles, 34, passed away on Saturday. He leaves to mourn his mother, siblings, and fiancée. The TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.