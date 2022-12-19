Constable Darion Thomas, the officer who was recently hailed a hero after he helped save the life of a baby whose mom delivered her in a car, is again being praised after he assisted another mother and child.
In what is being descried as “miraculously divine intervention and calling”, Thomas this time helped 18-year-old Bryanna Alvarez of Reserve Road, Sangre Grande, and her six-week-old baby girl, Amaya Alvarez, who were in distress, frantically encountering a near-death experience.
A post to the police’s social media page stated that, while on the beat last Friday in the Sangre Grande area, the motorcycle officer, attached to the Eastern Division Traffic Section, responded to a report of a child experiencing difficulty breathing.
Upon arrival at the family’s home, the first responder met Alvarez, who was emotionally overwhelmed as she felt helpless, looking on as baby Amaya's grandfather, Wesley Alvarez, held his granddaughter in his arms. The child was struggling to breathe.
Thomas saw baby Amaya’s face blue in colour and her eyes closing while she had faint to no responses. A plan of action was immediately initiated, the post said.
The family was instructed to board their neighbour’s car and Thomas directed the driver to put on the headlights and hazard lights in his motor vehicle as he escorted the grandfather, mother and baby safely to the Sangre Grande General Hospital where doctors and nurses instantly responded, resuscitating and stabilising the child.
Later that afternoon, both mother and baby were discharged from hospital, with both doing well.
Alvarez was tearful as she expressed gratitude. “Thank God for this officer, if it wasn't for him, we would have never reached in time to the hospital and my baby would have died in the car. Her face started turning blue. I'm so grateful to this officer. This officer does look so serious when you see him on the road but, he have a heart of gold. When I saw the officer on the bike coming, all I could see was like an angel coming to help my baby. Thank you, PC Darion Thomas.”
She was also thankful to God, her neighbour, Johnny Williams, Allison Green, constable Merissa Wright-Garib and her mother, Joyce Dickson.
Thomas later visited and met the Alvarez mother and her family at their home and also held baby Amaya.
“It’s all part of my job,” he said.
It was on December 2 that Thomas helped Kim John and her baby. John was on her way to the hospital to give birth but was stuck in gridlock traffic along the Eastern Main Road, Guaico, Sangre Grande. John delivered a baby girl in a vehicle.
Thomas was alerted and saw John in the backseat of the vehicle, holding her new-born baby who appeared to be turning “blue” and had no chest movements.
He instructed the driver to put on his car’s headlights and hazard lights and he speedily escorted the vehicle through the traffic jam to the hospital.
Upon arrival, a team of doctors and nurses worked diligently to get both mother and baby stabilised and then the baby was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, according to the TTPS.