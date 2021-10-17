The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has completed its investigation into the treatment of suspects in the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt while in custody in July.
The PCA found that while in custody the suspects—Joel Balcon and Andrew Morris—were “the subject of torture”, with two of the individuals being the subjects of acts of violence that led to their deaths.
It submitted its findings to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), then-acting Commissioner of Police and the Ministry of National Security.
The PCA announced on Facebook on Friday that this case was one of three criminal referrals made by the Authority between July 1 and September 30, this year.
“In February 2021, the PCA commenced an investigation into the deaths in custody of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon. These suspects were detained in relation to the kidnapping of Andrea Bharatt.
“The evidence gathered by the PCA revealed that all of the suspects detained in this operation were the subject of torture and two suspects were the subject of acts of violence that culminated in their deaths.
“In July 2021, the PCA completed its preliminary investigation; disseminated its findings to the Director of Public Prosecutions and held discussions with same.
“Thereafter the PCA referred all of its findings to the DPP.
“The PCA’s final report on the evidence and information gathered on the conduct of members of the TTPS; SORT (Special Operations Response Team) and NSSOG (National Security Special Operations Group) were also referred and disseminated to the acting Commissioner of Police; the Chief of Defence Force and the Minister of National Security,” the PCA stated.
Bharatt, 22, a court clerk, was reported missing on January 29 after getting into a vehicle at King Street in Arima. Her body was found a week later down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo.
Several people were detained following her disappearance and death, including Balcon and Morris.
Balcon, aka “Devon Charles”, died on February 8 at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
He was the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of Bharatt.
He had been in a coma for several days after police said he was injured in an escape attempt. He sustained severe brain injuries and was paralysed.
A post-mortem revealed he died as a result of blunt force trauma.
His injuries included brain fractures, several broken ribs, bleeding from internal organs, burn marks to the back (possibly from a taser), contusion to the right eye, bleeding to the brain, damage to the legs and shoulders.
The autopsy was performed by pathologist Dr Eastlyn McDonald Burris.
Morris, 35, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, also died while in the custody of police. He died at the Arima Hospital on February 1, but his death was reported on February 3. A post-mortem done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James was inconclusive.
Not satisfied with these results, relatives ordered a second autopsy, which was performed by pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley at Simpsons Chapel, Couva.
This post-mortem found Morris died of blunt force trauma, which made his lungs collapse.
Negus George has been charged with Bharatt’s murder.
In April, ASP Mark Hernandez, who headed SORT at the time, was charged with misbehaviour in public office as it related to the deaths of Balcon and Morris.
He was then removed from his position as head of SORT, and replaced by Supt Roger Alexander.