The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has completed its independent investigation into the fatal shooting of PC Clarence Gilkes in Richplain, Diego Martin on April 22.
In a statement issued today, the PCA said it has concluded that members of the TTPS abused their power and deliberately mislead the Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP).
"This incident is one of the clearest examples of abuse of police power that the PCA has investigated to date" said the PCA.
According to the PCA, the evidence revealed that officers of the TTPS shot at an unarmed civilian and, unfortunately, PC Clarence Gilkes became an unintended target.
Further evidence revealed that police officers deliberately misled the Ag. CoP on the events that transpired, said the PCA.
"The scientific evidence gathered by the PCA clearly demonstrates PC Gilkes was fatally shot by one of his fellow officers. However, before this evidence became apparent, the police officers informed the Ag. CoP that an unarmed civilian would have shot PC Gilkes, which led to his death, and caused the police service to launch a manhunt in order to ‘deal with the persons responsible for this act."
The PCA said it has made recommendations to both the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the office of the Ag Commissioner of Police.