THE Police Complaints Authority (PCA) investigation into the actions of seven police officers involved in the fatal shootings of three Morvant men in June, has forwarded its findings to the Office of the Director of Prosecution (DPP) for further action.
The PCA had investigated the fatal shooting of Joel Jacob, Noel Diamond and Israel Moses Clinton on June 27.
A statement from the PCA on Thursday read: “The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has completed its preliminary investigation into a police-involved shooting in Second Caledonia, Morvant on June 27th, 2020 and has forwarded its findings to the Office of the Director of Prosecution (DPP) for further action in accordance with the principles of due process.
After analysis of the evidence gathered by PCA investigators, the information was sent to the DPP, pursuant to Section 30 (1) of the PCA Chap. 15:05 which states, ‘The Authority may conduct a preliminary investigation to assist it to identify whether or not there is conduct to justify a more complete investigation under the Act, or refer it to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Commissioner or the Commission for further action’.
Our investigations and recommendations should provide assurance to both the public and Police that deaths or serious injuries that happen during or following police contact would be properly handled. “
In July, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith had announced that the officers who were involved in firing their weapon during the fatal killing of three men at Morvant on June 24, would no longer be on active duty, whether operational or administrative.
Griffith was critical of the PCA after the authority issued a media release to advise him that officers involved in the police killings of Jacobs, Clinton and Diamond at Juman Drive, Second Caledonia, should be immediately suspended, which sparked widespread protests and unease over the police use of force.
The TTPS responded saying that the PCA acted in an unprofessional manner, and in making a public comment as it pertains to any decision made, on any police officer, without first informing the officers.
The COP had said that he would not act “to quench the thirst of those who are looking for blue blood. I will not be bullied because people want revenge. I will stand firm to defend a proud institution that has matured remarkably in the last two years. I could make life easy for me, as the PCA has done, by just throwing officers under the bus with a media release and exonerate myself".
Griffith had said that the situation was more like a lynch mob that wants immediate action with no due process.