The investigation by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) into the circumstances surrounding the death of PC Clarence Gilkes in Diego Martin, in April, is nearing completion.
This was confirmed by the head of the Authority, David West on Thursday during a virtual outreach event.
West noted that the PCA had “recently completed that matter and intended to go to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC very soon to discuss the matter and see if he needs further information”.
Gilkes, 44, was shot during a police exercise with other members of the Western Division Task Force on April 22 along Richplain Road, Diego Martin.
Police claimed that there was an exchange of gunfire, after armed persons on the roadway shot at them.
Gilkes was fatally shot in this exchange.
One man, Jehlano Romney was singled out as the person of interest directly related to the shooting.
However, the 29-year-old man maintained his innocence since the shooting.
While admitting that he has been arrested in the past, and has even been linked to possession of firearm charge, he noted that on that day, he had no weapons on him, and was simply on the roadway walking to a minimart to purchase snacks for his two children who were at home at the time.
An autopsy concluded Gilkes was shot in his neck from behind.
Romney then turned himself in, in the company of his attorney Criston J Williams, and was in custody “assisting” with enquiries for about a week.
He was subsequently released with no charge laid against him.
Ongoing investigations.
West also confirmed that the PCA was investigating several other reports, including a recent allegation of abuse of power at the recent Jam Naked fete, and the killing of 23-year-old Dane St Rose in a confrontation with police in Wrightson Road.
St Rose, of Pinto Road, Arima, was shot dead on June 13, in an exchange of gunfire between himself and officers who were responding to a report of a kidnapping.
Three days later, the incident involving police officers trying to detain a man at the Jam Naked event in Port of Spain, took place.
Police said between 6.45 and 7.15 a.m. that day, an inspector and a sergeant were on duty outside the fete, held at the Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, when they responded to an argument between a patron and security officers.
Police said the man’s ticket was not being recognised by an electronic scanning machine and he became belligerent. He was later identified as a soldier with the T&T Defence Force.
The senior officers then called out to officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) who were on patrol at the venue for them to intervene in the argument. As the officers were approaching the ticket station, a man ran through the crowd, jump-kicked one of the officers, and then spat in his face.
A fight then broke out as the soldier responded as well.
The scuffle between the police, the soldier, and the man who spat on the officer ensued.
A video of what happened later appeared on social media sites.
Police said the two men were eventually subdued and taken to Port of Spain General Hospital where they were treated.