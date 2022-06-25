Honour Guard: Members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) form an honour guard for PC Clarence Gilkes, killed in the line of duty, as the coffin bearing his body is escorted out of the D’Abadie Pentecostal Church, La Resource Road, yesterday. Gilkes was shot while on duty at Rich Plain, Diego Martin, on April 22. See Page 5. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE