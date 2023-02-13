A REIGNING two-time king, two former monarchs and eight other calypsonians advance from a field of 40, following Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, on Saturday, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Snakey (Heaven Charles), reigning winner of the National Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch, last September, and last week’s Young King Calypso Monarch, heads the list of calypso royalty heading to the Big Yard, for the National Calypso Monarch final, on Dimanche Gras night, on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.