David West

PCA director: David West

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) says it has taken note of today Express newspaper article entitled “Erla Orders Probe No sign of 500 Bullets”, and has lauched its own probe.

The PCA said it has independently initiated an investigation into the alleged disappearance of seized ammunition from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

“Several similar reports of missing exhibits and seized items in the custody of the TTPS have been investigated by the PCA which has the sole remit under Section 48 (2) to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and serious police misconduct. The allegation of missing ammunition from the TTPS is a matter of great concern, and the PCA will undertake a comprehensive investigation into this matter.”

The PCA has invited members of the public to share any information they may have related to the investigation and are asked to kindly contact the PCA at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt.

All information received is confidential.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11 go into Lyons’ den

11 go into Lyons’ den

A REIGNING two-time king, two former monarchs and eight other calypsonians advance from a field of 40, following Calypso Fiesta, the National Calypso Monarch semi-final, on Saturday, at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Snakey (Heaven Charles), reigning winner of the National Diamond Jubilee Independence Calypso Monarch, last September, and last week’s Young King Calypso Monarch, heads the list of calypso royalty heading to the Big Yard, for the National Calypso Monarch final, on Dimanche Gras night, on Sunday, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Body found in Venezuela: man’s family wants closure

THE cellphone found in the pocket of the clothing on a body that was entangled in a mangrove on the coastline of Venezuela has convinced relatives that missing fisherman Rishi Khemchan has been found.

They were however in dismay yesterday after they were told that should the body not be retrieved by today, it would be disposed of.

Nessa Preppy in on-stage row

Nessa Preppy in on-stage row

SOCA STAR Nessa Preppy (Vanessa John) had her set cut short, after backing band Temperature refused to play her music following an on-stage bust-up, at Fire Fest on Saturday night, at Fire Services Headquarters, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

An edited one-minute-long video, showing pieced-together clips of the incident, has since gone viral.

Recommended for you