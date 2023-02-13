The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) says it has taken note of today Express newspaper article entitled “Erla Orders Probe No sign of 500 Bullets”, and has lauched its own probe.
The PCA said it has independently initiated an investigation into the alleged disappearance of seized ammunition from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“Several similar reports of missing exhibits and seized items in the custody of the TTPS have been investigated by the PCA which has the sole remit under Section 48 (2) to investigate criminal offences involving police officers, police corruption and serious police misconduct. The allegation of missing ammunition from the TTPS is a matter of great concern, and the PCA will undertake a comprehensive investigation into this matter.”
The PCA has invited members of the public to share any information they may have related to the investigation and are asked to kindly contact the PCA at 226-4722 or at info@pca.org.tt.
All information received is confidential.