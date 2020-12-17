A Sangre Grande man who tried to be the peacemaker in a fight between two of his friends was killed on Tuesday.
When Darron McDavid intervened in the altercation, he was stabbed in the abdomen.
The two men who were involved in the confrontation left McDavid for dead and fled the scene.
A police report said that around 8.45 p.m. McDavid, 39, of Railway Road #2 Guaico, attempted to part the fight when he was stabbed to the left upper abdomen.
The two men ran off, and McDavid walked a short distance to Honey Corner Bar, Mora Trace, Toco, Matura.
He collapsed, and villagers tried to assist him, and contact police and Emergency Health Services paramedics.
However, McDavid died while being treated.
ASP Joseph, Cpl Mahabir, officers of the Sangre Grande CID, as well as W/Sgt Sylvester, PCs Andrews and Forester, Marcellin of the Homicide Bureau Region Two responded.
W/Sgt Sylvester is continuing investigations.
Anyone with information can contact Matura police station at 668-4582, or emergency police numbers 999, or 555, Crime Stoppers 800-TIPS (8477), or send information to the TTPS app or text Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-GARY (4279).